Women's World Cup 2019: Tournament schedule and how to watch live without cable

After the Champions League final that saw Liverpool top Tottenham, soccer fans will now turn their attention to an even bigger international soccer tournament.

The Women's World Cup gets underway on Friday, June 7. After winning the 2015 World Cup in Canada against Canada, the United States Women's National Team (USWNT) is a heavy favorite to repeat in France. The French, English and German teams are also among the favorites in this year's tournament. Here's what cord cutters need to know to catch all of the Women's World Cup action this summer.

What is the schedule for the Women's World Cup?

The tournament begins on Friday, June 7 and ends on Sunday, July 7.

In the opening match, host-country France plays South Korea at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, June 7.

The USWNT plays its first match against Thailand on Tuesday, June 11. The USWNT's next two opening-round matches are on Sunday, June 16 at 12 noon ET against Chile and Thursday, June 20 at 3 p.m. ET against Sweden.

The Championship Game is scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on Sunday, July 7.

You can view the full schedule here.

What channels are showing Women's World Cup?

The tournament will be broadcast on the Fox and Fox Sports 1 (FS1) channels. For Spanish-language broadcasts, you can tune into Telemundo and Universo.

How can I livestream the Women's World Cup?

You can livestream Women's World Cup matches on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app, but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, then you can watch the Women's World Cup with a live-TV streaming service.

For the matches on Fox and Telemundo, however, you will need to make sure you can get a live feed. In some markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox, Telemundo and the other local networks.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast.

You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel. (Wait until the second half of the fortnight to start your trial, and you can watch all of the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals matches without spending a dime.)

Sling TV Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes Fox and FS1 but not Telemundo. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first month.) You can add Universo to the Blue package as part of the Best of Spanish package and pay $30 a month. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers Fox. $25.00 at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. The Espanol Add-on for an extra $5 a month adds Universo. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code. $45.00 at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's basic $45-a-month Access plan includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. The Espanol Pack for an extra $5 a month adds Universo. You can see if a live feed of Fox and Telemundo is available in your area here. $45.00 at PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox, FS1, Telemundo and Universo. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of Fox and Telemundo is available in your area. $50.00 at YouTube TV

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes Fox, FS1 and Telemundo. The $15-a-month Espanol add-on includes Universo. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of Fox and Telemundo is available where you live. $50.00 at DirecTV Now