Wednesday marks what will likely be the final day of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

According to CBS News, senators will continue making 10-minute speeches in the morning, with votes on the two articles of impeachment expected around 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. Trump's acquittal is practically a foregone conclusion, even with Sen. Mitt Romney breaking Republican ranks and announcing he will vote with the Democrats to convict the president.

The votes of 67 of the 100 senators in the Republican-controlled chamber are required in order to remove Trump from office.



At issue in the trial is Trump's conduct in dealing with Ukraine. That includes a phone call in July in which he appeared to ask the country's new president to investigate ties between a Ukrainian gas company and former US Vice President Joe Biden, currently a Democratic presidential candidate, as well as his son Hunter Biden.

In a December vote, the Democratic-controlled House passed two articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress. Both votes were largely along party lines -- as Wednesday's vote in the Senate will likely be too.

Full coverage of the impeachment trial can be found at CBS News.



How can I watch?

Various news networks and outlets will livestream the day's events. A number of broadcasters, including PBS and cable news channels Fox News, MSNBC, CNN and C-SPAN, have been preempting regular programming to offer live broadcasts. (Disclosure: CNET is a division of CBS Interactive, which is owned by ViacomCBS.)

Local broadcasters CBS, ABC and NBC have also preempted regular programming to broadcast the trial.

You can livestream the trial for free online at sites such as C-SPAN or through YouTube channels for various news outlets including CBS News which will be embedded above.

What time does it start?

Wednesday's Senate trial began at 6:30 a.m. PT/9:30 a.m. ET.

The vote is set for 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET.

Who else has been impeached?

Trump is the third president to be impeached by the House since the Constitution was adopted in 1788. Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were also impeached.

President Richard Nixon resigned before the House had a chance to impeach him for his role in the Watergate scandal. Both Johnson and Clinton were acquitted by the Senate in their respective impeachment trials.

What does Trump have to say?

In a six-page letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in December before the House vote, Trump blasted the proceedings and said "more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials."

He has since commented and tweeted many times about the impeachment, calling it a "disgrace" and a "hoax." As interest grew in late January to bring in former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify, Trump tweeted that he "never told" Bolton to tie Ukraine aid to an investigation.

I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. With that being said, the... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 27, 2020

Bolton writes in his new book, the draft of which was described to The New York Times, that Trump refused to release $391 million in military aid unless Ukraine helped investigate Trump's political rivals.

While he hasn't tweeted much on the impeachment since his State of the Union address Tuesday night, earlier this week the president continued calling the impeachment a "hoax."

I hope Republicans & the American people realize that the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax is exacty that, a Hoax. Read the Transcripts, listen to what the President & Foreign Minister of Ukraine said (“No Pressure”). Nothing will ever satisfy the Do Nothing, Radical Left Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 3, 2020

Where can I learn more about impeachment?

CBS News has full coverage of the impeachment process, inquiry and proceedings.

