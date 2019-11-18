Trump impeachment hearings: Watch Tuesday's hearings live here

Public hearings in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump got under way last week and the proceedings continue in the House of Representatives Tuesday. There are two sets of hearings scheduled for Tuesday starting at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) and then continuing at 2:30 p.m. ET (11:30 a.m. PT).

The first session will include testimony from Jennifer Williams, Vice President Mike Pence's advisor on Europe and Russia, and Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who was on the line for Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The afternoon includes testimony from Kurt Volker, former special representative to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, the National Security Council's outgoing senior director of European and Russian affairs. Morrison was a deputy assistant to the president and was also on the July 25 call. You can learn more about the upcoming witnesses at CBS News.

The Democrats are investigating whether Trump should be removed from office over his conduct in dealings with Ukraine. That includes a phone call in July where he appears to have asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden, currently a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son Hunter's ties to a Ukrainian gas company, in exchange for US military aid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi opened a formal impeachment inquiry in September. She has since accused the president of bribery. Trump has called the inquiry a "hoax." Full coverage of the impeachment hearings can be found here.

Here's how you can follow along.

Noam Galai/Getty Images

How can I watch?

A number of news networks and outlets will livestream the hearings with cable news channels CNN and CSPAN preempting existing programming to offer live broadcasts of the proceedings.

Those looking to stream the hearing will be able to do so for free at online news services such as on the House Intelligence Committee's YouTube channel. The morning session is embedded above, with the second session embedded below.

What time does it start?

The first hearing is expected to start at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Who's expected to appear?

Jennifer Williams, Vice President Mike Pence's advisor on Europe and Russia, and Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who was on the line for President Donald Trump's July 25 phone call with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky, will appear in the first session.

Tuesday afternoon's hearing will include testimony from Kurt Volker, former special representative to Ukraine, and Tim Morrison, the National Security Council's outgoing senior director of European and Russian affairs. Morrison was a deputy assistant to the president and was also on the July 25 call.

Are there other hearings scheduled?

Additional hearings are set for Wednesday and Thursday, according to a tweet last week from House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

Impeachment inquiry hearings next week:



Tuesday morning: Jennifer Williams and Alexander Vindman

Tuesday afternoon: Kurt Volker and Tim Morrison



Wednesday morning: Gordon Sondland

Wednesday afternoon: Laura Cooper and David Hale



Thursday: Fiona Hill



More details to come. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 13, 2019

Where can I learn more about the impeachment hearings?

CBS News has full coverage of the hearings and the impeachment inquiry, including a live blog.

Originally published Nov. 12.

Update, Nov. 18: Adds information on Tuesday's hearings.

Correction, Nov. 14, 4 p.m.: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described Joe Biden. He is a Democratic presidential candidate.