We all know that disposable plastic water bottles are bad for our health and the environment. And yet, despite that, many of us still use them occasionally, if not regularly. (I'm guilty as charged, and I'm trying to change that).

Thankfully, alternatives exist, with various options for reusable water bottles to meet everyone's needs.

How to pick a water bottle

Water bottles are mainly made from three different materials: plastic, glass and metal. All three have their own pros and cons.

Plastic is lightweight and durable, but can transfer tastes and odors to your beverage. Glass bottles are safer to drink from than plastic and don't hold onto flavors, but they're fragile and not ideal for rough outdoor activities like backpacking. Metal water bottles and stainless steel are usually the best at keeping your beverages cold, but they can be heavy and subject to dents and scratches.

After you decide what material you want your bottle to be made of, consider the lid type. Do you want a straw lid, a flip-top lid (like a travel mug) or a screw top? Maybe you need a lid that can attach to a backpack with a carabiner, or a lid that won't unscrew in your work bag.

Consider size and design, too. Most companies make their bottles available in a variety of sizes, ranging from 12 to 40 ounces and beyond. Smaller sizes allow for thinner, sleeker designs, while larger sizes usually mean a wide-mouth bottle or a jug-like design ideal for all-day events like beach days.

I scoured the web for some of the most functional and fashionable water bottles. I began my search with brands I already knew created good products, though I ended up finding a couple that aren't as evangelized but still create cool products.

All of these brands have stood the test of customer reviews on Amazon -- the bottles on this list are all in the four-star range with mostly favorable reviews on Amazon (no one can please everyone). From basic bottles to portable pouches to all-day canteens, try replacing your plastic water bottles with one of these reusable water bottles.

Hydro Flask Hydro Flask has exploded in popularity in the last few years due to its double insulation and durable materials. Hydro Flask bottles keep liquids cool for up to 24 hours and hot drinks warm up to 12 hours. They're tough enough to toss into bags and survive the hustle and bustle of your days, and Hydro Flask bottles resist condensation, so the outside of your bottle will stay dry. This bottle comes with a standard lid, but you can always mix and match.

Platypus This plastic pouch from Platypus holds two liters of water (that's about how much you should drink each day, especially if you're active) and weighs only 1.3 ounces when empty. It's perfect for backpackers, campers and anyone who's tight on storage space. This Platy comes with a screw-on top by default, but you can always pair it with different Platypus caps and straws.

Lifestraw LifeStraw is a go-to for outdoorsy folk, and rightfully so: This bottle uses a two-stage filtration system that can remove nearly 100 percent of bacteria and parasites in natural bodies of water, as well as chemicals such as chlorine and pesticides. Filling up at a stream, lake or river is dangerous even if the water looks super clear, but the LifeStraw Go allows you to do so without risk of infection. Even if you don't camp or hike, the Lifestraw Go offers peace of mind when you fill up at a public sink or water fountain.

Lifefactory Glass is nontoxic, doesn't seep chemicals, and doesn't degrade over time, making it a great alternative to plastic. The body of this Lifefactory bottle is made entirely of glass, while the protective outer layer and flip-top seal are silicone. The silicone sleeve makes this bottle extra grippy (no broken glass!), and it's dishwasher-safe. These bottles range from 12 to 22 ounces and come in a variety of colors.

Klean Kanteen Klean Kanteen uses a patented chip-resistant, durable finish called Klean Coat. This bottle is designed to stand up to time and the elements, so a Klean Kanteen is a good option for someone who hikes, camps or does other outdoor activities regularly. It's also a great choice for a dog water bottle. Klean Kanteen bottles are accredited by a chemical assessment procedure called GreenScreen for Safer Chemicals. Any ingredients that didn't meet Klean Kanteen's standards for contact with humans and the environment were eliminated. Plus, they come in fun neon colors and a variety of styles.

S'well The insulated, stainless steel Roamer from S'well keeps 40 ounces of water cold and delicious even when it's hot out. Made from food-grade stainless steel, S'well bottles are perfect for long beach days and for those who just don't feel like refilling their bottle several times a day. Because it holds 40 or 64 ounces and is made of steel, it can get pretty heavy when it's full, so it might not be ideal for hiking or other similar activities.

Hidrate Spark Ever need a gentle nudge to remind you to hydrate? Me, too. This smart water bottle does just that with an aesthetically pleasing glow. The Hidrate Spark holds 24 ounces and syncs with your smartphone, Fitbit or Apple Watch so you can easily keep track of how much water you drink and stay hydrated.



A sensor in the bottle tracks every sip you take and records it in your activity app when synced. The Hidrate Spark bottle works with iOS and most Android phones. The lid and bottle are dishwasher safe, and the sensor can be hand washed. The bottle uses replaceable batteries that you can purchase directly from the Hidrate website.

the flow This water bottle was designed for the indecisive drinker. The stainless steel bottle from The Flow is toxin-free and insulated with a grippy rubber finish, and it comes with three different cap options. Choose from a straw lid, flip lid or carabiner (screw-top) lid, depending on what your day calls for and what beverage you're drinking (hot drinks like coffee go nicely with the flip lid). This bottle keeps liquids cold for up to 24 hours and hot drinks warm for up to 12 hours, and it comes in two sizes: 18 ounces and 32 ounces.