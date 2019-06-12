Scott Rovak / Getty Images

Tonight Lord Stanley's Cup, the most famous trophy in professional sports, will be awarded after the first Stanley Cup Finals Game 7 since 2011. The recipient will be either the hated Boston Bruins or the St. Louis Blues (a.k.a. Not The Bruins). Founded in 1969, the Blues are the oldest NHL franchise to have never won the Stanley Cup championship, having appeared in three final series before 2019, only to be swept each time. The 2019 NHL Playoffs have been going on since April 10, and it all comes down to tonight.

Want to watch? Here's how.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...

How can I watch the Stanley Cup Finals Game 7?

The Stanley Cup Finals, including tonight's Game 7, are broadcast live on NBC.

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will have livestreams of the game. To stream online, you will need to log in with a pay TV account.

If you don't have a pay TV subscription, you can livestream the games with a live-TV streaming service that carries NBC. All of the services listed below carry a live, local feed of NBC, but not all of them necessarily carry it in your area. See the information on each service below for details.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast ( ) .

. You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV ($25) Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes NBC in select cities. The good news is that Sling's Blue plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months. The bad news is the list of select cities is pretty small. You can only watch NBC (and thus Game 7 of the Finals) live via Sling TV if you live in the New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Boston, Washington, DC, Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Hartford/New Haven, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Los Angeles, San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose or San Diego market. See at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if a live feed of NBC is offered in your zip code. See at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue ($45) PlayStation Vue's $45-a-month Access plan includes NBC. You can see if a live feed of NBC is available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV ($50) YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes NBC. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see to see if a live feed of NBC is available where you live. See at YouTube TV

DirecTV Now ($50) DirecTV Now's $50-a-month Plus package includes NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of NBC in your zip code. See at DirectTV Now

FuboTV ($55) FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes NBC in select cities. See at FuboTV

This article was originally published April 10.