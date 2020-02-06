Niko Tavernise

The 92nd Oscar Awards are happening Sunday, Feb. 9, meaning there's just a couple of movie nights left for you to watch the nominees you might have missed. The good news is that most of the major contenders (starting with Joker and its 11 nominations including Best Picture) are available to stream online right now. The same goes for The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite, Marriage Story and many others, whether via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One or PS4. A few of the nominees are still in theaters -- including 1917, Little Women and Bombshell -- but the rest are available to watch from Netflix, Amazon Video, Apple's TV app (a.k.a. iTunes), Vudu, YouTube Movies and other services from the comfort of your couch.

See below for the Oscar-nominated films you can stream, rent or buy right now.

Now playing: Watch this: 1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about...

What can I watch right now on Netflix?

Netflix's recent strategy of releasing high-profile movies in the select theaters (thus making them eligible for awards) and then offering the same films on its service less than a month later may annoy traditionalists (and theater execs), but it means that three of the nominated flicks are ready for you to watch right now with a Netflix subscription:

How to watch the Oscar-nominated films

Of course, the streaming world goes beyond Netflix. Here's where you can find all of the major nominated movies online now. For the ones not yet available at home, we've included preorder links to Amazon. Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy or rent anything featured on our site.

Joker (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor)

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor)

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

The Irishman (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor)

Stream on Netflix

1917 (Best Picture, Best Director)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

Parasite (Best Picture, Best Director)

Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Marriage Story (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress)

Stream on Netflix

Little Women (Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

Jojo Rabbit (Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress)

Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Ford v Ferrari (Best Picture)

Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Bombshell (Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

Pain and Glory (Best Actor)

Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

The Two Popes (Best Actor)

Stream on Netflix

Harriet (Best Actress)

Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Judy (Best Actress)

Rent/Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Richard Jewell (Best Supporting Actress)

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (Best Supporting Actor)

Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

This story was published earlier and has been updated as the movies listed become available on more services.