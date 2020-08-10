Orlando City vs. Portland: How to watch MLS tournament final without cable

Major League Soccer stopped before it really got started this year. After each of its 26 teams had played two games, the league shut down in March as the coronavirus spread. MLS has returned to the pitch but instead of resuming its regular season, it's holding a monthlong, World Cup-style tournament at ESPN's Wide World of Sports complex near Orlando, Florida -- the same venue where the NBA's 2020 restart is taking place.

Inside the MLS bubble, the tournament started last month with group stage games and after three rounds of the knockout stage, two teams remain: the Orlando City Soccer Club and the Portland Timbers. Orlando City beat Minnesota United to advance to the final for the first time, and 2015 champions Portland edged Philadelphia Union to grab the other spot. The two teams meet for the tournament championship on Tuesday, Aug. 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN. Here's what you need to know to watch the match without cable.

Jeremy Reper/ISI Photos/Getty Images

How can I watch the MLS tournament final?



The MLS is Back tournament final will be broadcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. US residents don't need a cable or satellite TV subscription in order to watch the final -- or to authenticate an account in order to stream the match on the ESPN app. Each of the major live TV streaming services includes ESPN, and you can use a live TV streaming subscription to log in to livestreams online.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN, and you can get ESPN Deportes with the $10-a-month Best of Spanish add-on. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ESPN. ESPN Deportes is part of the $5-a-month Español add-on. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $55-a-month Plus package includes ESPN. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV costs $60 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, and all allow you to cancel anytime. They also all require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.