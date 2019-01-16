NFC Championship Game: How to watch Rams vs. Saints online

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

The two best teams in the NFC -- the Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints -- will face off to determine the conference champion to advance to Super Bowl LIII. It's a battle of the old guard vs. the young bucks. Veteran QB Drew Brees and long-time head coach Sean Payton won the first Super Bowl for New Orleans nine years ago and will try to bring a second title to the Crescent City. Standing in their way are third-year QB Jared Goff and wunderkind coach Sean McVay. At only 32 years old, McVay is eight years younger than the quarterback he'll oppose. Here's how you can watch the game if you don't have cable.

What: NFC Championship game



NFC Championship game When: Sunday, Jan. 20 at 3:05 p.m. ET



Sunday, Jan. 20 at 3:05 p.m. ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA



Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA Channel: Fox



Now playing: Watch this: The best TVs at CES 2019

Streaming options

To watch the NFC Championship game, you'll need to to find a streaming service that not only offers Fox but a live feed of Fox and not just on-demand content. In many markets, you can watch on-demand but not live content from Fox and the other local networks.

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue plan includes Fox. Check if you can watch a live, local feed of Fox in your area.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes Fox. Use the PlayStation Vue Plans page to see if you can get a live feed of Fox where you live.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's basic, $40-a-month Live a Little package includes Fox. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if you get a live feed of Fox and the other local networks in your zip code.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes Fox, but check to see which live channels Hulu offers in your area.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes Fox. Plug in your zip code on its channel lineup page to see what live, local networks are available where you live.

FuboTV

FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that costs $40 for the first month before jumping up to $45 a month. It includes a live feed of Fox in dozens of markets.

The above streaming services offer a free, seven-day trial.

Streaming apps

You can use the Fox Sports app to stream the game, but you will need to log in with your pay TV credentials. If you are willing to watch on a phone or tablet and not screencast to your TV, then you can livestream all NFL playoff games including Super Bowl LIII with the NFL Mobile app or the Yahoo Sports app for free.

Free over-the-air TV

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV to watch games on the major networks.