NASCAR is back: How to watch today's race without cable

NASCAR



After suspending its season in March and racing in simulators to pass the time, NASCAR returned to the track last Sunday at Darlington. NASCAR was one of the first sports to return, but its races will look and operate differently than before the coronavirus outbreak. The most obvious change is the absence of fans in attendance, but there are also changes on pit row. Teams are limited to 16 people, who must pass temperature screenings and wear face masks.

Two wins at historic tracks this season means @dennyhamlin has his happy face on! pic.twitter.com/eU0PCQnfJd — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 21, 2020

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR has reorganized its race schedule for the rest of the season. You can view the full NASCAR schedule, and these are the next five races:

May 24: Charlotte Motor Speedway at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on Fox

Charlotte Motor Speedway at 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) on Fox May 31: Bristol Motor Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on FS1

Bristol Motor Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on FS1 June 7: Atlanta Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Fox

Atlanta Motor Speedway at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Fox June 14: Homestead-Miami Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Fox

Homestead-Miami Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on Fox June 21: Talladega Superspeedway at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on Fox

This Sunday, the Cup Series heads to Charlotte for the Coca-Cola 600. At 600 miles (around 400 laps), it is the longest race on NASCAR's schedule. The race also has a later-than-usual start and finishes under the lights. Traditionally, it is run after the Indianapolis 500 on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. This year's Indy 500 was moved to August, but the Coca-Cola 600 will still start at its traditional 6 p.m. ET (3 p.m. PT) time and will be broadcast on Fox and the Fox Sports app.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with one of the live TV services below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area. I've also included information about FS1 if you are planning ahead and want to watch next Sunday's race at Bristol.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes Fox and FS1. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes Fox and FS1. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes Fox and FS1. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive guide.

