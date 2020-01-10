CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Pokemon Expansion Pass 1917 review Pokemon Expansion Pass Fortnite food trucks Birds of Prey trailer Australia fires
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

How to watch the Texans vs. Chiefs NFL playoff game without cable

It's always appointment viewing when Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson are on the same field.

Texans vs. Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes will lead the Kansas City Chiefs against the Houston Texans on Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium.

 Getty Images

Get your popcorn ready: Two of the league's best young passers -- Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson -- will face off on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans. The Chiefs are coming off a bye after securing the No. 2 seed for the AFC playoffs, while the Texans squeaked by the Buffalo Bills in overtime last week, thanks to Watson's heroics. The Texans went into Arrowhead Stadium in October and beat the Chiefs, but Mahomes is healthier now, and the Chiefs defense is playing much better than it was in the early season. The Chiefs are a 10-point favorite at home.

The Divisional Round playoff game between the Texans and Chiefs kicks off this Sunday, Jan. 12 at 3:05 p.m. ET (2:05 p.m. CT) on CBS

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...
2:44

Divisional Round schedule

The Texans versus Chiefs is the third of the four Divisional Round playoff games this weekend. Here's the full schedule:

Saturday, Jan. 11

  • Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET (3:35 p.m. CT, 1:35 p.m. PT) on NBC
  • Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. CT) on CBS

Sunday, Jan. 12

  • Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (2:05 p.m. CT) on CBS
  • Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET (5:40 p.m. CT, 3:40 p.m. PT) on Fox

How to stream the NFL Divisional Round games

Cord cutters can stream the Texans-Chiefs game with a live-TV streaming service. Check out which services offer CBS for the game as well as Fox and NBC for the other games this weekend. (Note: CNET is a division of ViacomCBS.) The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it includes the channels you need for the games you want to watch.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes all the channels NFL fans need to watch the rest of the playoffs: CBS, Fox and NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. 

See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. 

See at Hulu with Live TV

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS, Fox and NBC. Click here to see which local channels you get.

See at FuboTV

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now's basic, $65-a-month Plus package includes CBS, Fox and NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live.

See at AT&T TV Now

Sling TV

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue includes NBC and Fox, but none of its plans offer CBS. Sling's packages are discounted by $10 for the first month. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live.

See at Sling TV

CBS All Access

CBS All Access costs $5.99 a month and will let you watch the two AFC playoff games this weekend if you live in one of these 206 markets where the service offers live TV. It makes for a good add-on for Sling TV subscribers, who don't get CBS.

See at CBS All Access

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.