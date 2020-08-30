How to watch the PGA BMW Championship final round, Tiger Woods today without cable

In the first round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs last week, Dustin Johnson cruised to an 11-stroke victory. DJ sits atop the FedEx Cup standings and is the favorite to collect the $15 million prize that goes to the winner of golf's three-week playoffs. After starting with 125 golfers last week, the playoff field has narrowed to 70 for the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois. Only the top 30 golfers will move on to the Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta next week.

The BMW Championship started Thursday morning -- without fans -- and the fourth and final round is under way today. Here's what you need to know to watch without a cable subscription.

Which big names are playing?

Webb Simpson is sitting out this week, but other big names litter the field, including Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy. Check out the leaderboard for all of the pairings and tee times.

What about Tiger?

Yep, Tiger Woods is teeing it up at BMW. He needs a strong showing to move up into the top 30 to qualify for the Tour Championship.

How can I watch the tournament without cable?



You need the Golf Channel for early coverage on the weekend and NBC for the afternoon.

Here's the TV broadcast schedule for Sunday:

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET (10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PT) on Golf Channel

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET (12 p.m. to 4 p.m. PT) on NBC

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the tournament with one of the live TV services below. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area for weekend coverage.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the final two rounds on NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Serious golf fans can watch live coverage of the tournament with a PGA Tour Live subscription from NBC Sports or from Prime Video. It costs $9.99 a month or $65 a year and features live group coverage and 10-minute round recaps of featured golfers.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $60 per month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC, but you'll need to spring for the $80-a-month Max package to get the Golf Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue package includes NBC but only in a handful of markets. For early-round action and the start of the weekend rounds, you can watch the Golf Channel with the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on. Read our Sling TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

