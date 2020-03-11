How to watch the Pac-12 tournament without cable

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

The most exciting time in college basketball has begun. This week marks the start of college basketball conference tournaments featuring many of the biggest schools. In a whirlwind season that has seemingly had several top-25 teams lose every week, the conference games provide a chance for teams that are near-locks for next week's March Madness a time to tighten up before the big event and, for bubble teams, a chance to prove that they're worth a ticket to the dance.

The Pac-12 tournament features several potential March Madness teams according to CBS Sports' latest bracket predictions. Oregon, UCLA, USC and Arizona State are a few of the big names, with Colorado, Arizona and Stanford hoping strong tournament showings will boost their chances to get a ticket to next week's dance.

If you cut the cord and want to watch the Pac-12 tournament, here's what you need to know.

When are the games?

The Pac-12 tournament tips off at 12 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, March 11 and runs through Saturday, March 14.

Four games will take place Wednesday, starting with Utah versus Oregon State.

Where are the games held?

The tournament is taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

What networks are airing the games?

The Pac-12 Network will broadcast the bulk of the games, with one quarterfinal and one semifinal game broadcast on FS1.

The championship game on Saturday night will be broadcast on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. PT (10:30 p.m. ET).

How can I watch?

The Pac-12 Network and FS1 are available from several streaming services, including FuboTV, Vidgo and Sling TV.

AT&T TV and TV Now, YouTube TV ( ) and Hulu with Live TV ( ) have FS1 but do not have the Pac-12 Network.

FuboTV and Vidgo include FS1 and the Pac-12 Network with their base packages. Sling TV includes FS1 in its Blue package, but requires a step up to a Sports Extra package to get the Pac-12 Network. Most have free trials that let you use them for a week and have apps that allow for streaming on TVs, phones and tablets.

Other things to keep in mind:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch most of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch most on your TV using a media streamer Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

Roku, You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and computer browsers.

phones, tablets and computer browsers. You can sign up and cancel any time, no contract required except for AT&T TV.

Nearly all of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue packages include FS1. Those who also want the Pac-12 Network will need its Sports Extra add-on that runs $10 a month. Read our Sling TV review.

FuboTV's Standard package costs $55 a month and includes FS1 and the Pac-12 Network. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Vidgo's $40 Core package includes FS1 and the Pac-12 Network.

CNET's Matt Elliot contributed to this story.