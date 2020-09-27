How to watch the NASCAR playoffs at Las Vegas today without cable

NASCAR returned to the track in May after suspending its season in March as the coronavirus spread. After a summer of racing, NASCAR's playoffs are here. Sixteen drivers qualified for the playoffs based the Cup Series standings, and 12 remain in the hunt for the championship. After three more races the field will be cut to eight, and then three more races will determine the final four. Those four drivers will compete in the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race in Arizona on Nov. 8.

Today's race is the South Point 400 and coverage starts Sunday at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) on NBCSN. The action takes place at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, and you can watch it live on any of the streaming services listed above.

Here's what else you need to know to watch the racin' and rubbin' this weekend.

Which drivers are still in the NASCAR playoffs?

Here are the 12 drivers that remain in the race for the Cup Series championship:

Kevin Harvick

Denny Hamlin

Brad Keselowski

Joey Logano

Chase Elliott

Martin Truex Jr.

Alex Bowman

Austin Dillon

Aric Almirola

Kyle Busch

Clint Bowyer

Kurt Busch

How to watch NASCAR without cable



NASCAR's playoff began on Sept. 6 and a champion will be crowned after the last race on Nov. 8. You can view the full NASCAR schedule here.

If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with one of the live TV services below. NASCAR's playoffs are being shown on NBC and NBCSN. The good news for race fans is that both channels are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the races broadcast on NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and NBCSN.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC and NBCSN.

FuboTV costs $65 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

