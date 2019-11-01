How to watch the Canelo vs. Kovalev fight

Getty Images

Unified middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez is moving up two weight classes to take on Sergey Kovalev for the WBO light heavyweight championship. Canelo is putting on 15 pounds to fight the hard-hitting Kovalev in a bid for a world title in a fourth weight class. It's a huge jump in weight for the 29-year-old Mexican superstar, who most recently fought as a 160-pound middleweight, defeating Daniel Jones in May. The 36-year-old Kovalev, from Russia, is a natural 175-pound fighter and most recently defended his light heavyweight title with a TKO against Anthony Yarde in August.

The 175-pound title bout will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Here's what fight fans need to know to watch the Canelo-Kovalev fight.

What time does the fight start?

The event is scheduled to start on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. PT at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but Alvarez (52-1-2, 35 KOs) and Kovalev (34-3-1, 29 KOs) won't fight until around 9 p.m. PT (midnight ET) after four undercard bouts.

What are the odds?

Oddsmakers place Canelo as the heavy favorite. Canelo is a -400 favorite, and Kovalev is a +310 underdog.

How to stream the fight

Canelo versus Kovalev is available only on DAZN. The streaming service costs $100 a year or $19.99 a month.

While the Canelo versus Kovalev fight can be streamed only on DAZN, the four undercard fights are available for free on DAZN's Facebook, Twitter and YouTube platforms, one of which features Evan Holyfield, former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield's son.

DAZN can be streamed a variety of devices, including Amazon Fire ( ), AppleTV, Google Chromecast ( ), PlayStation, Xbox, Roku, smart TVs, iOS and Android. The service can also be accessed online via DAZN.com.