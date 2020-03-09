How to watch the Big Ten conference tournament without cable

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The most exciting time in college basketball has begun. This week marks the start of college basketball conference tournaments featuring many of the biggest schools. In a whirlwind season that has seemingly had several top-25 teams lose every week, the conference games provide a chance for teams that are near-locks for next week's March Madness a time to tighten up before the big event and for bubble teams, a chance to prove that they are worth a ticket to the dance.

One of the conferences with several teams playing for the tournament is the Big Ten. Nine teams are currently in CBS Sports' latest bracket predictions, with Rutgers a possible tenth as one of the "First Four" play-in games. How teams perform this week could have a big impact on March Madness seeding.

If you cut the cord and want to watch the Big Ten tournament, here's what you need to know.

When are the games?

The Big Ten tournament tips off at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 11 and runs through Sunday, March 15.

Two games will take place Wednesday. Minnesota versus Northwestern at 6 p.m. ET followed 25 minutes after the game ends with Nebraska versus Indiana.

Where are the games held?

The tournament is taking place at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

What networks are airing the games?

The Big Ten Network, or BTN, will air the first three rounds of games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The semifinals on Saturday and championship on Sunday will be on CBS.

Disclosure: CNET's parent company is ViacomCBS.

How can I watch?

The Big Ten Network is available from several streaming services including AT&T TV and TV Now, YouTube TV, Vidgo, Fubo TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Some, like Hulu, Vidgo, YouTube TV and Fubo include the Big Ten Network with their base packages. Others, like AT&T TV and TV Now, require a step up to a pricier plan. Most have free trials that let you use them for the week and have apps that allow for streaming on TVs, phones and tablets.

Of these services, not all have CBS. For the full Big Ten experience from start to finish, you'll want to look at AT&T TV, Hulu, Fubo or YouTube TV but you will want to check your ZIP code to make sure.

CBS All Acess will have the semifinals and championship games that are broadcast on its network. The Big Ten's BTN Plus streaming service will not stream any of the games live.

Other things to keep in mind:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch most of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch most on your TV using a media streamer Roku, Fire TV Apple TV Chromecast

Roku, You can also watch on iPhones phones, tablets and computer browsers.

phones, tablets and computer browsers. You can sign up and cancel any time, no contract required except for AT&T TV.

Nearly all of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes BTN and CBS. Read CNET's YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month that includes BTN and CBS. Read CNET's Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $60 a month for the plan that includes BTN and CBS. Read CNET's Fubo TV review.

AT&T TV Now costs $80 per month for the package that includes CBS and BTN. Read CNET's AT&T TV Now review.

Vidgo's $40 Core package includes BTN but does not have CBS.

CNET's Matt Elliot contributed to this story.