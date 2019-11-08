CNET también está disponible en español.

How to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game without cable

It's only the biggest game of the college football season.

Alabama LSU

Alabama vs. LSU is always a huge game, but this year the stakes are even higher with both teams coming into the game with unblemished records.

 Getty Images

Each week of the college football season has the feel of playoff intensity -- one loss can derail a team's national championship hopes. The biggest game this week -- if not the entire season -- pits undefeated Alabama against undefeated LSU. The first Playoff Rankings were released this week, and LSU is ranked second with Alabama third. The winner on Saturday will be in the driver seat not only in the SEC West but will also have an inside track to the College Football Playoff. 

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch No. 2 LSU versus No. 3 Alabama on Saturday.

How to watch LSU vs. Alabama

The game kicks off in Tuscaloosa, Alabama at 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT) on CBS. (Note: CBS is the parent company of CNET.) 

You can attach an over-the-air digital antenna to nearly any TV to watch your local networks, including CBS. You can also use a live-TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network. See below for links to find out which local channels each service offers where you live.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes CBS. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. 

See at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local channels are available in your area. 

See at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes CBS. You can see which local channels are available in your area here. Note that Vue will shut down in January 2020, but in the meantime it's still available.

See at PlayStation Vue

AT&T TV Now

AT&T TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which locals channels you get. AT&T TV Now is raising its prices later this month, and its new base price will be $65 for the Plus package and $80 for Max.

See at AT&T TV Now

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers CBS.

See at FuboTV

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

