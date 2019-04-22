How to watch Rangers baseball in 2019 without cable

Rick Yeatts/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers are hoping to reverse a downward trend that has seen the club go from AL West champs two years ago to cellar dwellers last season. The Rangers aren't expected to contend this year, but watching Joey Gallo crush baseballs (when he makes contact) makes the team worth watching. Plus, it's the last year of watching the Rangers in their current digs before they move next year to the new Globe Life Park, complete with retractable roof.

Rangers fans who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters have a number of ways to watch the Rangers whether you're in Dallas-Fort Worth or an out-of-market follower of the club.

Stream Rangers live in Dallas-Fort Worth area

In 2019, Rangers games will be shown on Fox Sports Southwest in the DFW market. All of the major live TV streaming services, starting with Sling TV for just $25 per month, offer Fox Sports Southwest.

Sling TV ($25) Fox Sports Southwest is included in Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package. (The plan is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months, which gets you almost to the All-Star break.) You can check to see if you live in the right market for Fox Sports Southwest here. For national broadcasts, Sling TV's Orange plan includes ESPN and ESPN2, and the Blue plan includes Fox and FS1. Both plans offer TBS. The MLB Network is available as part of the Sports Extra add-on, which costs $5 a month for Sling Orange customers or $10 a month for Sling Blue customers. See at Sling TV

FuboTV ($45) FuboTV costs $45 per month and includes Fox Sports Southwest for the local DFW market. It also offers Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts, but not ESPN, ESPN2 or MLB Network. See at FuboTV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Fox Sports Southwest. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see if Fox Sports Southwest is available in your zip code. For national broadcasts, Hulu with Live TV offers ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS, but not MLB Network. See at Hulu with Live TV

YouTube TV ($50) YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes Fox Sports Southwest. It also includes the channels that carry national baseball broadcasts: ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS. Plug in your zip code on its welcome page to see if Fox Sports Southwest is available in your area. See at YouTube TV

PlayStation Vue ($50) PlayStation Vue's $50-a-month Core plan includes Fox Sports Southwest. The Core plan also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and TBS for national broadcasts. You can see if Fox Sports Southwest is available in your area here. See at PlayStation Vue

DirecTV Now ($70) DirecTV Now's $70-a-month Max package includes Fox Sports Southwest. It also includes ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1 and TBS for national broadcasts but not the MLB Network. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if Fox Sports Southwest is available where you live. See at DirecTV Now

All of the on live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

Out-of-market Rangers streaming

If you're a Rangers fan living outside of the DFW area, you can't watch the Rangers on Fox Sports Southwest. You can, however, stream their games live with an MLB.TV subscription.

You've got two options:

Pay $119 a year (or $25 a month) to be able to watch every out-of-market game live or on demand, and the in-market (home) team with a 90-minute delay from the end of the game.

Pay $92 a year to watch a single, out-of-market team. In this case, the Rangers and nobody else.

Both MLB.TV plans also include streams of home and away radio broadcasts. The radio broadcasts aren't subject to the blackout rule, so you can listen to home team games live.

