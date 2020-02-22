Getty Images

Parasite may have cleaned up at the Oscars this month, but plenty of movies, actors and actresses also shared the spotlight at this year's Academy Awards. Heavy favorite Joaquin Phoenix won for his role in Joker. Renée Zellweger won best actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy. Laura Dern won best supporting actress for Marriage Story, and Brad Pitt won best supporting actor for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood.

Sam Mendes's World War I film 1917 missed for best picture but still won three awards for best cinematography, visual effects and sound mixing. Little Women won for best costume design, and Bombshell won for makeup and hairstyling. American Factory won for best documentary feature. Here's the complete list of Oscar winners, if you want to check out who received awards.

A few of the award-winning films are still in theaters -- including 1917, Little Women and Bombshell -- but the rest are available to watch from Netflix, Amazon Video, Apple's TV app (aka iTunes), Vudu, YouTube Movies and other services from the comfort of your couch. See below for the Oscar-winning and -nominated films you can stream, rent or buy right now.

Now playing: Watch this: 1917 interview: Sam Mendes, Roger Deakins talk about...

What can I watch right now on Netflix?

Netflix's recent strategy of releasing high-profile movies in select theaters (thus making them eligible for awards) and then offering the same films on its service less than a month later may annoy traditionalists (and theater execs), but it means that two Oscar-winning flicks are ready for you to watch right now with a Netflix subscription -- along with another two nominated films. The Irishman and The Two Popes went home empty-handed last night, but Marriage Story and the documentary American Factory each took home a statue.

How to watch the Oscar winners

Of course, the streaming world goes beyond Netflix. Here's where you can find all of the major Oscar-winning movies online now. For the ones not yet available at home, we've included preorder links to Amazon. Below the winners of the major Oscar categories, you'll find links for streaming the rest of the nominated films. Note that CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy or rent anything featured on our site.

Parasite: Best picture, director, international feature film and original screenplay

Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Joker: Joaquin Phoenix for best actor

Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Judy: Renée Zellweger for best actress

Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood: Brad Pitt for best supporting actor

Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Marriage Story: Laura Dern for best supporting actress

Stream on Netflix

1917: Best cinematography, visual efforts and sound mixing



Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

Little Women: Best costume design

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

Bombshell: Best makeup and hairstyling

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

American Factory: Best documentary feature

Stream on Netflix

How to watch the rest of the Oscar-nominated films

As anyone in Hollywood will tell you, it's an honor just to be nominated. Here are the rest of the nominees that didn't take home any hardware from the Oscars.

The Irishman: Nominated for best picture, director, supporting actor

Stream on Netflix

Jojo Rabbit: Nominated for best picture, best supporting actress

Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Ford v Ferrari: Nominated for best picture

Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Pain and Glory: Nominated for best actor

Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

The Two Popes: Nominated for Best actor

Stream on Netflix

Harriet: Nominated for best actress

Rent or buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Richard Jewell: Nominated for best supporting actress

Still in theaters; preorder on Amazon

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood: Nominated for best supporting actor

Buy: Amazon, Apple, FandangoNow, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube

Originally published last month. Updated as the movies listed become available on more services.