How to watch NASCAR at the Michigan International Speedway today without cable

NASCAR returned to the track in May after suspending its season in March as the coronavirus spread. With four weeks left in the revised season before the NASCAR playoffs begin, Kevin Harvick has an 81-point lead over Brad Keselowski in the Cup Series standings with Denny Hamlin, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

This weekend, NASCAR heads to Michigan for not one but two races. It'll run the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Saturday followed by the Consumers Energy 400 on Sunday. Both races will be 312 miles around the Michigan International Speedway. Here's what you need to know to watch the racin' and rubbin' this weekend.

How to watch NASCAR without cable

NASCAR has reorganized its race schedule for the rest of the season. You can view the full NASCAR schedule here. These are the races scheduled through the end of NASCAR's regular season:

Aug. 8: Michigan International Speedway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBCSN

Aug. 9: Michigan International Speedway at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on NBCSN

Aug. 16: Daytona International Speedway Road Course at at 3 p.m. ET (12 p.m. PT) on NBC

Aug. 22: Dover International Speedway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBCSN

Aug. 23: Dover International Speedway at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBCSN

Aug. 29: Daytona International Speedway at at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on NBC

Saturday's race starts at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on NBCSN, and Sunday's race gets underway at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on NBCSN. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can watch the race with one of the live TV services below. The rest of the NASCAR season will be shown on NBC and NBCSN. The good news for race fans is that both channels are available on each streaming service. The catch is that not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries NBC in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can watch the races broadcast on NBC for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes NBC and NBCSN. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

FuboTV costs $60 a month and includes NBC and NBCSN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes NBC and NBCSN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.

