College football is compelling. And that's not just because of the longstanding traditions and the huge stadiums filled with passionate, screaming fans. Each week of the season has the feel of playoff intensity -- one loss can derail a team's national championship hopes. The two biggest games this weekend have Michigan taking on Penn State in Happy Valley and Oregon heading north to take on Washington.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch No. 12 Oregon versus No. 25 Washington and No. 16 Michigan against No. 7 Penn State on Saturday.

How to watch Oregon vs. Washington and Michigan vs. Penn State



Oregon and Washington kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET. Michigan and Penn State kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both games are on ABC.

You can attach an over-the-air digital antenna to nearly any TV to watch your local networks, including ABC. You can also use a live-TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network. See below for links to find out which local channels each service offers where you live.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ABC. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local channels are available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes ABC. You can see which local channels are available in your area here.

AT&T TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which locals channels you get.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.