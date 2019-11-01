How to watch Dickinson on Apple TV Plus

Apple has lined up some big names to help launch its streaming service Apple TV Plus, including Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld. Her new series, Dickinson, is available to stream today, Nov. 1, starting at noon PT. A half-hour comedy series, the show "audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson," according to Apple, with Steinfeld taking on the title role in the "coming-of-age story."
Unlike other Apple TV Plus series, such as See and The Morning Show, all 10 episodes of Dickinson will be available to stream immediately. Binge away!
How can I watch Dickinson?
All Apple TV Plus programming, including Dickinson, is streamed exclusively via the Apple TV app. The app is available on pretty much all Apple devices, including iPhones ($699 at Amazon), iPads ($315 at Walmart), Mac computers and the Apple TV ($169 at Walmart) streaming box.
The Apple TV app is also available on select non-Apple TV devices, including:
- Roku streamers and smart TVs
- Amazon Fire TV streamers and (coming soon) smart TVs
- Samsung smart TVs
Subscribers will also be able to watch Apple TV Plus on the web at tv.apple.com.
Sorry, Android owners -- the Apple TV app isn't available on any mobile devices except iPhones or iPads. That means Apple TV Plus subscribers with non-Apple phones will need to stream to their mobiles via the web, rather than in an app.
Apple says the TV app will become available "in the future" on smart TVs from Sony, LG and Vizio. It hasn't mentioned availability on other TV platforms, such as Chromecast.
How much does Apple TV Plus cost?
Apple TV Plus will cost $4.99 (£4.99, AU$7.99) a month and offers a seven-day free trial. Recent buyers of certain Apple products can get a year of Apple TV Plus for free.
Is there a trailer I can watch?
Why, yes there is. Feast your eyes on the official trailer below or watch it on YouTube.
Who's behind Dickinson?
The show was created by Alena Smith, who has previously written for shows such as HBO's The Newsroom and Showtime's The Affair (the latter of which she also was a co-producer on for eight episodes).
Who's in it?
In addition to Steinfeld, the show features Jane Krakowski as Emily's mother and Toby Huss as her father. Wiz Khalifa plays the role of Death. Sure, why not.
