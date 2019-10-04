Getty Images

College football is compelling. And that's not just because of the longstanding traditions and the huge stadiums filled with passionate, screaming fans. Each week of the season has the feel of playoff intensity -- one loss can derail a team's national championship hopes. The two biggest games this weekend have Auburn heading to the Swamp to take on Florida and Michigan State looking to upset Ohio State in the Horseshoe in Columbus, Ohio.

The Auburn Tigers and Florida Gators are both undefeated and ranked in the top 10. The Gators are tough to beat at home in the Swamp, but they'll be underdogs on Saturday afternoon against Bo Nix and the Tigers. On Saturday night, the Michigan State Spartans will attempt to slow down the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have won each of their last four games by more than 40 points. With a versatile offense led by quarterback Justin Fields and running back J.K. Dobbins and a swarming defense led by defensive end Chase Young, the Buckeyes have looked like the best team in the country during the first month of the season.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch No. 7 Auburn vs. No. 10 Florida and No. 25 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 streaming services for live TV

How to watch Auburn vs. Florida and Michigan State vs. Ohio State



Auburn and Florida kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS. Michigan State and Ohio State kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. (For the record: CNET is a division of CBS.)

You can attach an over-the-air digital antenna to nearly any TV to watch your local networks, including ABC and CBS. You can also use a live-TV streaming service, but not every service carries every local network. See below for links to find out which local channels each service offers where you live.

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ABC and CBS. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes ABC and CBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local channels are available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $50-a-month Access plan includes ABC and CBS. You can see which local channels are available in your area here.

AT&T TV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes ABC and CBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which locals channels you get.

FuboTV costs $55 a month and includes CBS but not ABC. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers CBS.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.