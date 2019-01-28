How to sign up for Vizio's AirPlay beta

At CES this year, Samsung, Vizio and LG announced their connected TVs would soon support Apple's AirPlay 2 feature.

Meaning after a software update, you'll be able to stream music, movies or photos directly to your TV via AirPlay without the need for an Apple TV ( ). You'll even be able to use Siri to control your TV.

While the feature is still a few months away, Vizio has published a signup page for people who own a SmartCast-enabled Vizio TV to help beta test the upcoming feature, as first spotted by Engadget.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani/CNET

Right now, the page asks for your email address and includes a note that you will receive more information when the beta officially launches. I presume that will be around the same time that Apple opens up the public beta of iOS 12.2, which includes updates to iOS for adding TVs to the Home app. You can sign up for Apple's beta program now, or wait until Vizio sends out full instructions.

According to Apple, here is the list of Vizio TVs that will work with AirPlay 2 once the feature launches:

Vizio P-Series Quantum ( ) X (2019)

X (2019) Vizio P-Series Quantum (2019 and 2018)

Vizio P-Series (2018, 2017 and 2016)

Vizio M-Series Quantum (2019)

Vizio M-Series (2018, 2017 and 2016)

Vizio E-Series (2018, 2017 and 2016 UHD models)

(2018, 2017 and 2016 UHD models) Vizio V-Series (2019)

Vizio D-Series (2018)