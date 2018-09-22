How to bet on the McGregor-Khabib fight online (and what the odds mean)

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

You don't have to travel to Vegas or rely on friends to bet big on the McGregor-Khabib UFC fight on Saturday, Oct. 6. Instead, you can place bets online, or at a sports book at a casino in one of the states like New Jersey that has legalized sports betting.

If you plan to place an online wager on Saturday's fight between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov, don't just head to any site -- I suggest you place your bet with one of the bigger, more reputable online betting sites.

Here are the best betting sites and some tips on interpreting the odds.

What are the big betting sites?

In the US, the big three are Bovada, BetOnline and 5Dimes. In the UK, Bet365, PaddyPower and Betway are three of the most popular sites. These sites have been around for years, with a long track record of being on the level. You'll need to create an account and deposit funds before placing your first bet.

Are there apps for betting?

You won't find mobile apps in the US that will let you place a bet but you will in the UK, where there are fewer restrictions on online gambling. There are iOS apps, for example, for Bet365, PaddyPower and Betway in the UK. In the US, you can place bets on the mobile version of a gambling site on your phone.

What do the odds mean?

There's much more to sports betting than just picking a winner. Undefeated and current UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov is the favorite in the fight, which means you will win less than the amount you wager if you bet on Khabib to win. Conversely, you can win more than your wager by betting on the underdog McGregor.

Right now, Khabib is a -155 favorite and McGregor is a +125 underdog on Bovada. Those lines mean you need to bet $155 to win $100 for a Khabib victory and bet $100 to win $125 for a McGregor victory.

There are plenty of other ways -- prop bets -- to wager on the fight.

You can make a prop bet on the method of victory, such as McGregor by KO/TKO (+165) or Khabib by submission (+212). Because McGregor is a striker and Khabib is a grappler, you'll get even longer odds if you do the reverse and bet on a McGregor win by submission (+2,650) or a Khabib win by knockout (+385).

There are also props where you get better odds by not only picking the winner but picking the round in which he'll win. For example, McGregor wins in the first round (+400) or Khabib wins in the fifth and final round (+1,150). Or you can bet the fight will go the distance and McGregor will win by unanimous decision (+1,950) or split decision (+3,250), or Khabib will win by unanimous decision (+535) or split decision (+1,268).

You can track your wagers by livestreaming the fight.