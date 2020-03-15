Angela Lang/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

France has discouraged cheek-kissing and Germany has suspended shaking hands. In the midst of the current coronavirus outbreak, touching is a no-no, at least when it comes to people other than your (healthy) kin. In the age of social distancing, we need to learn new ways to say hello. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends staying three feet away from someone who is sick or potentially contagious, while the CDC stresses keeping a six-foot distance.

Even if you regularly sanitize your hands, the virus can spread through bodily fluids from coughing, kissing, spitting, even heavy breathing that propels vaporized moisture into the air. All you have to do is breathe it in, or get it on something and rub your mouth, eyes or nose to complete the transfer.

Expanding your personal space bubble doesn't just protect you, it also helps keep others from getting ill with the COVID-19 disease. While globally the fatality rate is 3.4%, according to the WHO and Worldometer, those who are 60 or older have a higher fatality rate that extends to 21.9%. (Note that these numbers are based on testing of extreme cases and the numbers are constantly changing).

Fortunately, there are other unique ways to greet someone that don't require physical contact. Many cultures already greet without touching, as with a bow or nod of the head, but now's a good time to widely adopt these ideas. We share some of our favorite hands-free greetings, including Spock's Vulcan salute, and also tell you which popular methods to avoid.

Do you have another greeting idea? Share it in the comments below.

Top touch-free greetings



Embrace Spock's "live long and prosper" salute

Flash a peace sign✌

Place your hand over your heart like WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 💚

Nod or flick your head in acknowledgment ('sup)

A slight bow will show your respect

Turn on your 1,000-watt smile 😄💡

Channel your inner toddler and blow kisses (without the spittle) 😘

Give air high fives like you used to do in school (from 3 feet away of course) 🙌

Air hugs can still be comforting (same as above)

Be calm and namaste on 🙏

Bring out the finger guns and a wink 🤠😉

Devise a secret greeting dance with your friends 🕺🏾

Use sign language to say hello (or create your own hand language) 👋

How not to greet

Remember that the recommendation is to stay between three and six feet away from others to reduce your risk of spreading or contracting the virus. Here's what you don't want to do.

Elbow bump: Remember that people are advised to cough and sneeze into their elbows

Hip bump: Your personal bubble has burst!

Toe tap: Unless your legs are super long, we suggest leaving this one out

Cheers with your glass: Celebrating is nice, but you don't want to risk getting someone's saliva on your glass, or vice versa

