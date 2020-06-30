Didn't like that Netflix show? Remove it from your profile. Here's how

Angela Lang/CNET

Netflix and other streaming services have been a saving grace during coronavirus quarantines and lockdowns, with subscriptions spiking as we all settled in to have a Netflix party and chill while watching Tiger King. Chances are if you tried a bunch of new shows on Netflix, not all of them captured your attention enough to keep watching. The problem is that those shows still appear in your Continue Watching section, making it harder to scroll to find the shows you actually do want to binge.

Now Netflix has a feature that allows you to remove those shows from your Continue Watching row. The feature is live across all Android phones and tablets, and was scheduled to come to iOS devices on Monday.

Here's how to remove a show from your Netflix Continue Watching list on your phone or tablet:

1. Tap the three dots at the bottom of the tile of the show you want to remove.

2. At the bottom of the list, tap Remove From Row.

3. Tap OK to remove the title.

That's it! That same three-dot menu is also where you can find more episodes and information, and options for downloading and liking or disliking shows.

