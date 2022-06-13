'Squid Game' Season 2 Gets Green Light From Netflix -- and a Tease of What's Coming

Netflix just gave Squid Game fans reason to cheer: It's greenlighting season 2 of the immensely popular survival thriller series. And now we know a little bit about what to look forward to, including the return of season 1 winner Seong Gi-hun.

The streaming service on Sunday tweeted: "Red light... GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!"

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

It followed that tweet with another that teased some of what lies ahead.

"And now Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns," director and writer Hwang Dong-hyuk wrote. "The man in the suit with ddakji might be back. You'll also be introduced to Young-hee's boyfriend, Cheol-su."

The announcement brings us that much closer to another season of Squid Game, but we don't yet know when we'll see the first episode. Netflix declined to offer additional comment.

There was already reason for Squid Game watchers to be on the edge of their seats. In November, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said that "there will indeed be a second season" but qualified that by saying: "It's in my head right now." And in January, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos acknowledged that "the Squid Game universe has just begun."

Squid Game season 1, which ran for nine episodes, holds the title of the most watched TV show on Netflix, according to the streaming giant's in-house metrics. It accounted for 1.65 billion hours in the first 28 days of release, well ahead of No. 2 Money Heist (792 million hours for part 5) and No. 3 Bridgerton (656 million hours for season 2).

While you're waiting for word on the start date for season 2, take a moment to reacquaint yourself with what happened in season 1 and how it wrapped up.