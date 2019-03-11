CNET también está disponible en español.

Big 12 tournament 2019 Schedule: How to Watch NCAA basketball games without cable

Watch the men’s basketball tournament on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU starting March 12.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 09 Oklahoma at Kansas State

Oklahoma and Kansas State could face off in the Big 12 tournament championship.

Before the big March Madness tourney starting later this month, there's a slate of conference championships happening this week. One of them is the 2019 Big 12 tournament. 

The Big 12 Conference is home to Texas Tech, who made the finals for the first time in 23 years. They're scheduled to play Thursday, along with Kansas State, Kansas and Baylor.

Before that happens, the lower-ranked teams -- seeds 7-10 ranked teams will face off starting Wednesday March 13. The Big 12 tournament wraps up Saturday March 16, leading up to March Madness Selection Sunday March 17.

So how can you watch all that Big 12 action this year? It's all on ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU, and thanks to live TV streaming services, you can watch even if don't have a cable subscription. Here's how.

When are the Big 12 tournament games on?

With 10 teams invited to battle it out in the Big 12, the NCAA holds three rounds leading up to the championship. 

  • March 13: First Round

Game 1: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State at 7 p.m. on ESPNU
Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 West Virginia at 9 p.m. on ESPNU

  • March 14: Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 4: No. 1 Kansas State vs. Game 1 winner at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 5: No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Game 2 winner at 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 6: No. 3 Kansas vs. No. 6 Texas at 9 p.m. on ESPN2

  • March 15: Semifinals

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at 7 p.m. on ESPN2
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at 9 p.m. on ESPN2

  • March 16: Championship

Game 9 at 6 p.m. on ESPN

How can I watch the games live?

Just about every cable and satellite service has ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPNU, but if you don't have cable can use a live-streaming service to watch live. Every major service except for Sling Blue and FuboTV carries all three. 

First, some notes on live TV streaming services:

Sling TV Orange ($25)

Sling TV costs $25 a month for Sling Orange, which includes ESPN and ESPN2. For an additional $5, you can get ESPNU. It's also running a special right now that gives gives you the first three months for $15 each. 

DirectTV Now ($40)

DirecTV Now's Live a Little package is $40-a-month and includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

YouTube TV ($40)

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

Hulu with Live TV ($45)

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

PlayStation Vue ($50)

PlayStation Vue's $50 Core plan includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

