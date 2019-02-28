Sling TV deal: Save 40 percent for your first 3 months

Everyone wants to cut the pricey cable-TV cord, but most viewers would prefer to keep local and live-TV channels. There are lots of ways to do that, but your best option is to try different services and see which one best suits your viewing habits.

If you think you might like Sling TV, here's your chance to get a kind of extended discount trial: 40 percent off three months of Sling TV service.

This offer is for new customers only, and it applies only to Sling's three base tiers of service. (In other words, add-ons don't get the same 40 percent off.)

That means you'll pay $15 per month for Sling Orange, $15 per month for Sling Blue or $25 per month for the two combined. After your first three months, regular rates apply. But there's no contract, so you can cancel if you're not feeling it.

Read CNET's Sling TV review to learn more about the service, keeping in mind it hasn't been updated for a couple years.

