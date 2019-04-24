Best Buy's 4-day sale: Save on iPads, laptops, TVs and more

Sarah Tew/CNET

A 4-day sale at Best Buy started on Wednesday and runs through Saturday. (Fine print: it ends Saturday, April 28 at 11:59 p.m. CT -- or the wee hours on Sunday in the East.) A large swath of products are included in the sale, from TVs and tablets to laptops and hard drives.

Best Buy constantly runs discounts, but here are the highlights of the current 4-day sale.

iPads for less

11-inch Apple iPad Pro: $675 (save $125) Sarah Tew/CNET You can get the 64GB iPad Pro at a $125 discount, which brings its price down to $675. At $825, the 256GB iPad Pro is also $125 off. The two higher-capacity models feature $150 discounts -- $1,000 for the 512MB model and $1,400 for the 1TB model. See at Best Buy

12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro: $850 (save $150) The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also on sale. Each of the four capacities is $150 off, starting at $850 for the 64GB model. See at Best Buy

A trio of 2-in-1 deals

Best Buy has a number of 2-in-1 laptops on sale, the majority of which are some variety of Microsoft's Surface Book ( ). Here are three of the most attractive 2-in-1 deals on the site.

Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 15.6-inch laptop: $900 (save $500) This big, 15.6-inch model boasts a 4K touch display powered by the quad-core Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, an ample 16GB of memory and Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. It also supplies a roomy 512GB SSD. To get all of this power for less than $1,000 is a steal. See at Best Buy

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 13.3-inch laptop: $1,050 (save $500) If 15 inches of screen is too much for your 2-in-1 computing needs, then try this 13-inch model on for size. Its 13.3-inch touch display features a 1,920x1,080 resolution. Inside, it has the quad-core Intel Core i7-7-8565U CPU, 16GB of memory, integrated Intel graphics and a 512GB SSD. The 13-inch Spectre x360 is one of CNET Reviews favorite 2-in-1 convertibles for its beautiful, lightweight design; great keyboard and trackpad; sharp display and above-average sound; and long battery life. See at Best Buy

Microsoft Surface Book 2: $1,300 (save $200) This entry-level Surface Book 2 covers the basics with a seventh-generation Core i5 chip, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. Its 13.5-inch touch display boasts a crisp 3,000x2,000 resolution. You can also save $200 on the step-up $1,800 Core i7-based Surface Book 2 model. Both models include a free six months of Webroot Internet Security + Antivirus 2018. See at Best Buy

TV discounts

Insignia 55-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR: $250 (save $180) 4K for only $250? This 55-inch Insignia TV boasts a 4K picture along with HDR. It integrates Fire TV and includes an Alexa voice remote. See at Best Buy

LG 70-inch UK6190 Series 4K UHD TV with HDR: $700 (save $300) At its discounted price, this 70-inch LG LCD TV costs only only $10 per inch. It delivers a 4K resolution, HDR10 and webOS for streaming Netflix, Hulu and other services. See at Best Buy

External hard drive deal

WD Easystore 4TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive: $80 (save $120) This 4TB external hard drive provides tons of storage space for only $80, which is less than half of its $200 list price. See at Best Buy

Sony speakers on sale

Sony XB7 Extra Bass Audio System with Bluetooth: $200 (save $150) This giant Bluetooth speaker is built more as a party sound system than home speaker, but its discounted price will have home listeners as well as party goers taking a look. It connects via Bluetooth or NFC and boasts big sound courtesy of two 6-3/8-inch subwoofers and three 2-inch tweeters. And if that's not enough for you, you can connect multiple of these speakers together. See at Best Buy

Sony V71 High-Power Audio System with Bluetooth: $400 (save $100) This one packs even more sound by way of an 11.9-inch subwoofer, two 4.75-inch midranges and 2-inch tweeters. See at Best Buy