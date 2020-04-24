Are sprouted potatoes poisonous?

Jenny Dettrick/Moment/Getty Images

Are sprouted potatoes safe to eat, or are they poisonous? And what about green spots?

You've probably wondered about this on occasion, when you're rummaging through the corners of your pantry and come across a sack of potatoes with a few pointy, gnarly, sprouty things sticking out every which way. You vaguely remember hearing something about those sprouts being poisonous, but can't recall if it's actually true, and whether it affects the entire potato or not. So do you toss 'em or break out the peeler and masher?

Glycoalkaloids, green spots & sprouts

It turns out that the sprouts do contain potentially harmful concentrations of glycoalkaloids, compounds that can have toxic effects (resulting in solanine poisoning, if you want to get specific). But sprouted spuds aren't necessarily duds: The potato itself is likely still safe to eat, so long as you cut away the little growths and green spots -- unless the potato is also extremely soft or shriveled, which is a bad sign. And never eat a bitter potato!



In a 2006 paper published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry, USDA research chemist Mendel Friedman explains that "glycoalkaloids are produced in all parts of the potato plant including leaves, roots, tubers and sprouts." They're also found in other fruits and vegetables in the nightshade family, including tomatoes, bell peppers and eggplants.

When consumed in large enough doses, glycoalkaloids can have some pretty nasty effects; symptoms of solanine poisoning include abdominal pain, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting. The levels of these toxic compounds in the root (i.e., the potato) itself are generally too low to have any bad effects. But "sprouts contain higher levels than do leaves or tubers," therefore it's best to avoid them.

Friedman mentions that "light and heat or mechanical injury stimulates glycoalkaloid synthesis," which is why it's a good idea to store your potatoes in a cool, dark place. Additionally, light triggers chlorophyll formation, which is harmless in itself. But it causes potatoes to turn green in the same spots that are at the most risk for being poisonous, acting as a visual cue for the parts you should avoid.

Bottom line

Cut off the sprouts and any green spots before cooking, and the remainder of the potato should be safe for consumption. If you do notice an unusually bitter taste in the potato, however, this could be a sign of increased glycoalkaloids in the root and it should not be eaten. If it's very wrinkly and soft, toss it too.



