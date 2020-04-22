The internet's best waffle maker hacks, ranked

More than just waffles

Most waffle makers are pretty darned good at making waffles, but if you're willing to get creative, they'll cook and crisp just about anything you care to throw in them. After recently testing several of the things while sheltering at home, I couldn't help but wonder -- which waffle maker hack was the best?

So, I gathered up some of the internet's most popular alterna-waffle recipes and cleared my calendar for a week or two of interesting lunches, dinners and snacks. Scroll on through for a step-by-step look at everything I cooked, ranked from worst to first.

