CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Computers

Anti-Prime Day 2019: The best deals you won't see on Amazon

Walmart, Target, eBay Best Buy… Amazon's not the only place to find deals today.

amazon-prime-day-5077-rt
Angela Lang/CNET

As if you didn't have enough shopping to do this week with Prime Day, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and even eBay are all holding their own sales alongside Amazon's two-day shopping barn-burner that started yesterday, runs through today, and at least for Walmart, goes into tomorrow, July 17.

We're collecting all of the best deals that each of the other shopping retailers are offering to compete with Amazon, so even if you're not an Amazon Prime member, or you just want to avoid the competition and madness, you're still in the right place to score a deal.

Just like Prime Day, these countersales run 48 hours -- with some offers popping up just for a bit before returning to full price. Keep this post bookmarked and check it regularly to see the best the deals you can find from other the retail giants.

Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Now playing: Watch this: Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything to know
1:43

Best Walmart deals now

Walmart's sale is on. Here are our favorite deals.

Xbox One bundle: $299

Console + free game + extra controller + free headset
Microsoft

This is the return of Walmart's "build a bundle" deal from Black Friday. 

$299.00 at Walmart
Read the Xbox One S review

Nintendo Switch bundle: $329

Console + free game + free accessory
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

As with the Xbox bundle, this is less about a deep discount, and more about getting a bunch of extras thrown in.

$329.00 at Walmart
Read the Nintendo Switch review

Samsung Chromebook 3: $159

Save $70

This basic 11.6-inch Chromebook is a perfect, cheap secondary laptop for browsing the web.

$159.00 at Walmart

Best Best Buy deals now

Best Buy's blowout is right now. Here are our favorite deals. 

Apple MacBook Pro

The 13-inch, silver is $1,450, $550 off
Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Buy has a number of MacBook Pro models marked down, but most are on the larger 15-inch MacBook Pros than the more utilitarian 13-inch model. The discount on this newly updated 13-inch MacBook Pro is the best of the bunch.

$1,450.00 at Best Buy

12-inch Apple MacBook: $850

Save $450
Sarah Tew/CNET

The remaining stock of the 12-inch MacBook is priced to move.

$850.00 at Best Buy

Best Target deals now

Target's shopping hullabaloo is happening. Here are our favorite deals.

Vizio E-Series 70-inch Class 4K Smart TV

Save $250 and get a $50 gift card with purchase
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Vizio E-Series class 4K smart TV has a 70-inch screen, a 4K Ultra HDR resolution and 120HZ refresh rate. 

$800.00 at Target

Shark ION robot vacuum cleaner

Save $170
Walmart

The vacuum is Wi-Fi-enabled and can be paired with your Alexa devices. 

$280.00 at Target

Best eBay deals now

eBay's shopping extravaganza has started, with free shipping included and no membership required. Here are our favorite deals.

Google Home Hub: $59
Alina Bradford/CNET

You have been holding for a Google Home device, everyone seems to have it on sale, including eBay. And we like this price.

$59.00 at eBay
Read the Google Home Hub review

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series wireless headphones: $199

Save $150
Sarah Tew/CNET

Go wired or wireless with the Bose QuietComfort 35 Series. 

$199.00 at eBay
See also
Mentioned Above
Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (13-inch, space gray, 2017)
$1,250
See it
$1,499 Best Buy
See It
$1,799 B&H Photo-Video
See It
CNET may get a commission from retail offers.

Get Amazon Prime Day deals without being a member: You won’t have to pay a thing -- unless you buy something, of course.

7 best Prime Day shopping tips: Master these to snag the best deals on July 15.

Apple MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Amazon Prime Day

Next Article: The Amazon Prime Day 2019 absolute best tech deals: Killer savings we've seen on day 2