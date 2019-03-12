ACC tournament 2019 schedule: How to watch NCAA basketball games without cable

SL / Getty Images

Before the big March Madness tourney starting later this month, there's a slate of conference championships happening this week. One of the first up is the 2019 ACC tournament.

The Atlantic Coast Conference is home to some of the biggest powers in college basketball, and as with the main tournament, the looming question is whether Duke's star forward Zion Williamson will play. We'll find out for sure Thursday when the Blue Devils, along with number one seed Virginia and number two seed North Carolina, are all scheduled to play.

Before that happens, the lower-ranked teams -- seeds 10-15 -- will face off starting Tuesday March 12. The ACC tournament wraps up Saturday March 16, leading up to March Madness Selection Sunday March 17.

So how can you watch all that ACC action this year? It's all on ESPN and ESPN 2, and thanks to live TV streaming services, you can watch even if don't have a cable subscription. Here's how.

When are the ACC tournament games on?

With 15 teams invited to battle it out in the ACC, the NCAA holds four rounds leading up to the championship.

March 12: First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Miami vs. No. 13 Wake Forest at noon on ESPN

Game 2: No. 10 Georgia Tech vs. No. 15 Notre Dame at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 3: No. 11 Boston College vs. No. 14 Pitt at 7 p.m. on ESPN

March 13: Second Round

Game 4: No. 8 NC State vs. No. 9 Clemson at noon on ESPN

Game 5: No. 5 Virginia Tech vs. Tuesday noon winner at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Game 6: No. 7 Louisville vs. Tuesday 2 p.m. winner at 7 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Tuesday 7 p.m. winner at 9 p.m. on ESPN2

March 14: Quarterfinals

Game 8: No. 1 Virginia vs. Wednesday noon winner at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 9: No. 4 Florida State vs. Wednesday 2 p.m. winner at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 10: No. 2 North Carolina vs. Wednesday 7 p.m. winner at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 11: No. 3 Duke vs. Wednesday 9 p.m. winner at 9 p.m. on ESPN

March 15: Semifinals

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner at 9 p.m. on ESPN

March 16: Championship

Game 14 at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

How can I watch the games live?

Just about every cable and satellite service has ESPN and ESPN 2, but if you don't have cable can use a TV streaming service to watch live. Every major service except for Sling Blue and FuboTV carries both.

First, some notes on live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast

You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones and tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch the tournament and then cancel.

