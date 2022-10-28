Spooky Google Home Settings and Commands to Get You Into the Halloween Spirit

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

Halloween is perhaps the best holiday for showing off what Google Home speakers can do. Sure, you already know the practical commands you can give to Google's voice assistance, but your trusty Google device can also help you celebrate the spooky season. And now that we're only a few days from Halloween, you'll want to put these haunted hacks to the test.

Not only can the smart home controls let you create a creepy scene with lights and sounds, but you can also use the speaker to play haunting Halloween music and entertain you all night with facts about monsters.

Whether you're staying in or going out, be sure to check out these seven Google Home Halloween treats and tricks you can enjoy all (spooky) season long.

1. Turn your smart home into a haunted smart home

If you have smart lights connected to Google Assistant, say, "OK, Google, let's get spooky." This starts an hourlong playlist of spooky sounds and music and your smart lights will flicker.

Perfect for setting a spooky scene for kids ringing your doorbell.

2. Never miss a trick-or-treater

Your doorbell will be ringing all night long, but what if you don't always hear it? If you have an August Doorbell Cam Pro, you can now have your Google Home speaker announce when someone arrives at the front door.

To set it up, go to the Google Home app and then head to Settings > Home control. If you already have your August account linked, you'll need to unlink and then relink to enable this new feature.

3. Play Halloween games

Say, "OK, Google, trick or treat" to start a whodunit game where you enter a haunted mansion, discover there's missing candy and have to figure out who stole it. It's perfect for getting your kids excited before they head out to trick-or-treat.

4. Learn about monsters

Do you know when we started believing in werewolves? Or what a banshee is? Ask Google to "share facts about monsters" to learn the origin stories for famous monsters throughout history.

5. Find a Halloween costume

Are you desperate to find a costume? Ask Google, "What should I be for Halloween?" You'll be asked a series of five somewhat obscure questions -- like "Do you regularly yell for a minion to bring you things?" -- and Google Assistant will give you a recommendation, including directions on how to make the costume.

6. Listen to Halloween music

If you want some background music while you give out candy, say, "OK, Google, play Halloween music." It will pull up a playlist of Halloween-themed music from YouTube.

You can get more specific with, "Hey, Google, play Halloween music on Spotify" so long as your Spotify account is connected to your Google Assistant account. The same goes for Pandora.

7. Try fun Easter eggs

Looking for more Halloween tricks? Try these Easter eggs with Google Home:

"What does a werewolf sound like?"

"OK, Google, boo."

"Hey Google, tell me a scary story."

"OK, Google, Happy Halloween."

"Hey Google, show me vampire face paint."

Have an Amazon Alexa device instead? Try these Halloween skills and commands on your Echo device. Plus, if you want to go all out, Google and Ring have a few Halloween tricks and treats to give all of your smart home devices a spooktacular feeling.

