Now that the smell of pumpkin spice is finally gracing the air and the pumpkin patches are opening up, it's about time to start planning your Halloween costume. Unless you've been planning your costume for months already, thinking of a Halloween costume can be stressful. Do you go funny or sexy? Elaborate or simple? Classic or current?

While some of that is up to you, I can help point you in the right direction. Here's a list of some of the best Halloween costumes for 2022 that would be perfect for everyone from your toddler to your grandmother.

For children

Halloween Costumes Dress your child up as one of the most beloved children's characters, the Cat in the Hat. This adorable costume requires little effort but will win every school costume contest!

Party City Make this Halloween super and transform your child into Marvel's leading superhero Captain America. Your kid will be able to fend off any monsters who dare cross them.

Walmart Give your child the courage to take on galaxies far, far away and dress them up as The Mandalorian this Halloween. Star Wars-themed costumes have always been a great go-to and continue to fly off the shelves at stores across the country so make sure to buy your kid's costume early.

Amazon This is a personal favorite of mine. An inflatable dino costume always kills at every costume contest and will make your child the star of the school.

Halloween Costumes When in doubt, a classic bat costume is always the best way to go. This bat costume is perfect for helping your child spread their wings and fly into the night.

For those who love the classics

Walmart Going to a sock hop and want to be the swankiest-looking person there? A classic poodle skirt and scarf makes for the perfect '50s-themed costume.

amazon/party city What's the other big thing October is known for besides Halloween? Oktoberfest! Embrace all the pumpkin beer October has to offer and dress up in traditional Oktoberfest wear.

Halloween Costumes This Halloween it's time to lay down the law. There's no costume more basic yet timeless than a simple cop costume.

For pop culture lovers

Disney OK, I've put a lot of thought into this costume. If you grew up on The Princess Diaries as a go-to Disney Original, then this costume is for you. Inspired by the cover of the first Princess Diaries movie, channel your inner Mia Thermopolis with just a few simple products. I actually just bought everything for my costume this Halloween, and it came out to about $60. This costume is perfect for Disney lovers looking to go out of the box!

Cosmopolitan Bingeing House of the Dragon? Show your passion for the show by dressing up as the show's leading characters such as Prince Daemon Targaryen or Rhaenyra Targaryen this Halloween.

Vogue 13 Going on 30 remains one of the most classic rom-coms from Y2K. Embrace Jenna Rink in one of her most iconic outfits from the movie, which simply includes a colorful dress and big butterfly necklace. To get the full fit, make sure to put your hair in pigtails adorned with colorful clips!

CNET If you were obsessed with the Netflix hit show Squid Games, then this costume is for you. Suit up as one of Squid Games guards by simply putting on this soldier jumpsuit and triangular mask. Don't feel like spending $60 on a premade Squid games guard costume? Learn how to make your very own guard costume.

Buzzfeed How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is my all time favorite rom-com, and Andie Anderson remains one of my biggest inspirations so of course I needed to include a costume for those who share my same love for the movie. The costume is pretty simple. All you need is a yellow dress and a necklace to re-create Andie's iconic ballroom scene outfit.

Esquire With the release of Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this year, Dr. Strange costumes are guaranteed to be a hit this Halloween.

Nevada Sports While you may not be able to be Tom Cruise or Miles Teller, you can definitely try. Take inspiration from Top Gun this year and dress up as a pilot this Halloween. Don't forget to add a pair of aviator glasses to complete the look.

For couples

Insider Trying to rock 'n' roll this Halloween? Pull up to the party dressed as one of the most iconic couples of the '90s, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Bustle Bring the power to the party and dress up as Austin Powers and a fembot. This costume is perfect for couples looking to get away from typical couple's costumes but also trying to add a nostalgic touch to their outfits.

Bloody Halloween Scare the other guests at the party with how good you'll look dressed as Chucky and the Bride of Chucky. Sticking to one of the most classic Halloween movies of all time will have heads turned this year.

Insider Looking for a classic couple's costume that is always a show-stopper? Try dressing up as one of the world's favorite couples: Barbie and Ken.

For those who hate dressing up

Dolls Kill If dressing up isn't your thing but you still want to wear a costume to the costume party, then try going simple with this blood-splattered dress. The dress is so simple and requires as much or as little accessorizing as you want.

Tipsy Elves Go classic and comfortable this Halloween by dressing in a simple skeleton onesie.