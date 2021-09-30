Getty Images

Spooky season is here, and Google is adding its annual batch of Halloween doorbell notifications to the Home app via an update rolling out this week.

The Halloween-themed tones will be available until the end of October. Options include an evil laugh, a skeleton dance, a spooky raven, a ghostly boo, a howling werewolf and a cackling witch, according to The Verge.

How to pick a new chime

Update your Google Home app to the latest version (2.44.1.8), available for all users by Oct. 1 Open the Home app and tap your doorbell Select Settings Options for changing ringtone should be visible

This is the third year of Google's seasonal doorbell updates. Google is also adding six new "evergreen" ringtones available year-round, including a birthday tone. They will arrive with the Halloween options, but only for the new Nest Doorbell (Battery), not the older Nest Doorbell (wired, 1st gen), formerly Nest Hello.

In fact, Google just announced that a new Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen) is on the way for early 2022.

After Halloween is over on Nov. 1, doorbells will automatically return to default tones. However, seasonal themes for winter holidays are likely coming soon.

Last year's tones included nods to Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's and Kwanzaa and were available through the end of December. We expect a similar rollout this year. We've reached out to Google for details on upcoming Nest chimes. Stay tuned for updates.