Best Prime Day Echo deals: New Echo Dot speaker $25, Echo Show 5 $45, lots more

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day has finally arrived, bringing with it an impressive lineup of deals on the most popular Amazon Echo devices. From staples like the flagship Amazon Echo to smart displays like the first-generation Echo Show 8, these Amazon smart speakers have dipped to historically low prices. If you've ever considered introducing Alexa into your home, these sales just might be the perfect opportunity.

We'll keep updating this and all our other Prime Day deals pages as more and better discounts appear. For now, here's our list of the best deals you'll find on Amazon's Alexa devices.

Best Prime Day Echo deals so far

Amazon Amazon has discounted the popular Echo Dot Alexa speaker to an all-time low of $25 (see below). And that's not all: This listing also throws in a bonus color smart bulb at no additional charge. Sengled makes budget-priced smart lighting products. (The company made our list of best smart bulbs for cheapskates.)

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon previously offered this discount only for Prime members who purchased two Echo Dots. But now, you can buy just one and still get it for the $25 price. This is the best deal we've ever seen on the latest-gen Echo Dot.

Chris Monroe/CNET The spherical Amazon Echo has spent most of its short lifetime hovering between $80 and $100. But for Prime Day 2021, Amazon is offering the best deal on the full-sized smart speaker we've seen yet: $60. Over the last few days, this deal was packaged as two for $120 -- but with Prime Day now officially underway, you can buy a single Amazon Echo for this historic low price.

Amazon recently updated the Echo Show 5 with a better camera and another color option. Meanwhile, the first-gen Echo Show 5 has been marked down from $80 to $60 -- but even better, Prime members can get it for $45 during Prime Day.

Chris Monroe/CNET If you want to take advantage of the great video updates in the second-generation Echo Show 8, you'll want to strike now, with its price down from $130 to $95.

Chris Monroe/CNET Normally $250, the latest generation of the Echo Show 10 is now available for $190. Unlike earlier iterations of this smart display, the Echo Show 10 automatically rotates to face you as you move around the room while video-chatting or streaming a show.

Amazon Amazon's latest-gen update to its Echo Show 8 smart speaker comes bundled here with a Blink Mini security camera for $105, which represents a $25 discount. (The full retail price of both would have been $165.)

Amazon Similar to the previous deal, but with the newly updated Echo Show 5 instead of its bigger sibling. This bundle saves you $25 total.