Amazon Prime Day: The best early deals on AirPods Pro, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Apple Watch, Echo speakers and more

Amazon Prime Day 2021

Amazon Prime Day is slated to start on Monday at 12:01 a.m. PT, 3:01 a.m. ET. But here's the deal: It's actually already started, with a plethora of great deals that have been ratcheting up all day Sunday. We've just updated this story to topline some of our favorite deals so far, including prices that meet or beat the best-ever sales on favorites like Fire tablets, Fire TV Sticks, the Apple Watch and more. We'll be pulling together more of our favorites here in the hours and days ahead.

Amazon Prime Day: The latest and best deals

Normally $90, Amazon's Fire HD 8 is down to its lowest price to date at $45. The 8-inch tablet was updated in 2020 with a faster processor, USB-C charging, better Wi-Fi performance, 2GB of RAM (up from 1.5GB) and a bump from 16GB to 32GB of storage in the base model. Its HD screen is sharper than the entry-level Fire 7, but it's not nearly as sharp as iPad displays. The HD 8 Plus (on sale for $65) adds wireless charging and slightly better performance, thanks to 3GB of RAM. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) review.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET This is about the lowest price we've ever seen on the current version of the Apple Watch. That deep price cut only applies to the 40mm Product Red version, but other colors and sizes are up to $70 off, which is still a very good price.

Sarah Tew/CNET We generally prefer the Roku (see below), but it's tough to say no to Amazon's 4K streamer when it's 50% off. (The built-in support for VPNs doesn't hurt, either.)

This isn't the best price we've ever seen on AirPods Pro -- that was about $170. But at $190, it's an easy recommendation for anyone who's been holding out for Apple's noise-canceling true-wireless headphones.

Chris Monroe/CNET The latest version of the Echo Dot is back down to its all-time low: Just $25.

Ry Crist/CNET You can save even more if you have an extra large home and need three pieces to cover it. This Wi-Fi 6 three pack includes two extenders along with the router and a built-in Zigbee hub. Read our Eero 6 review.

Amazon Prime Day: Hot deals still available

Brian Cooley/CNET With more and more Alexa-enabled products controlling your home, why wouldn't you want to have this same service in your car? Amazon's Echo Auto allows you to stream music from all the usual suspects, but also lets you unlock your front door and set your thermostat before you even walk in. It's a handy set of features to have, even if all you ever do is make sure the lights are on when you get home.

David Carnoy/CNET Amazon's true wireless earbuds got a big upgrade this year with better audio quality and proper noise cancellation. The biggest reason to get them now, however, is the huge discount on the usual price.

Anker Charge your phone from dead to full at least once with this quick charging battery backup, and do it for way less than usual thanks to this Prime Day Deal.

This isn't the lowest price ever for this router, but it's a pretty great price for upgrading your home to a Wi-Fi 6 system that will last for quite some time.

Sarah Tew/CNET The only thing better than owning one of the best streaming boxes you can buy today is not paying full price for it. This 25% price drop is a great opportunity to outfit more than one TV in your home with a smarter screen and more shows to watch.

Amazon Amazon's idea of a wellness tracker is one with no display and a whole lot of smarts to help you reach your goals. It's a little unusual, and requires putting a lot of faith in Amazon keeping your health data safe, but at this discount it's a great opportunity to see if this is more effective for you than the other options available today.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung makes a solid two-in-one Chromebook with a stylus and access to a huge volume of Android apps. And best of all, you can get this for one of its best prices today.

Lori Grunin/CNET Amazon is in the early stages of building out its cloud gaming service Luna, and this controller is all you'll need to play some of your favorite PC games on just about any screen in your life. It's a cool idea, and if you take advantage of this Prime Day deal you can try it out for way cheaper than usual.

David Carnoy/CNET Why bother with a carrying case for glasses and headphones when you can have one thing to do both? Amazon Echo Frames give you music and Alexa wherever you are, by embedding special speakers right into the frames of these glasses. It's a clever combination, and thanks to Prime Day they're now available at a significant discount.

Insignia You can always expect a TV or 10 to go on sale during Prime Day, but Insignia's models with the Fire TV tech baked right in have been super popular, so it makes sense these would be some of the first things to go on sale. These sets are already incredibly inexpensive, but for $100 you could easily grab one even as a backup.

Blue Microphones Whether you want to up your Zoom game or you've decided to try your hand at podcasting, Blue microphones are where it's at. The setup is simple, the sound quality is great and every one of these microphones is aesthetically pleasing. Blue's Snowball series has been around for a long time, and with good reason. And now, you can get one on the cheap with this early deal.

Roborock All robot vacuums are not created equal, but this Roborock is certainly priced like one of the ones that don't behave exactly as they should, thanks to Prime Day. Clip the on-screen coupon to get the price from $380 to $360.

Walmart Good blenders tend to be a little on the expensive side, but Ninja is making its larger system available at a 30% discount so you can get to having some real fun in the kitchen.