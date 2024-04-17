Everyone loves to nibble and sip something, which is why food and drink subscriptions make an ideal gift even for those who are difficult to shop for. If you're having a hard time choosing a gift for a special occasion, consider membership to one of these top-rated food or drink clubs. We've been testing up a storm to find the best.

If you're looking for a gift that impresses and keeps on impressing month after month, a food or drink subscription is like a delicious déjà vu for your special someone. These days, you can find food subscriptions for just about anything -- wine, cheese, coffee, bread, chocolate, fish and premium cuts of beef -- and even some budget-friendly choices starting at around $15 a month.

To curate this list, we bravely spent hours ordering, opening and tasting snacks, samples of wine, cheese and more. Below, you'll find the resulting list of the best food and drink clubs and subscriptions to give your sweetheart (or yourself) in 2024.

Best food and drink subscriptions to gift someone

Atlas Coffee Club Atlas Coffee Club Care packages of coffee from far-off places A coffee subscription is about as foolproof a gift as it gets. As long as the person being gifted, ya know, drinks coffee and all. I've tested and enjoyed many of the top coffee subscription services including Trade, Equator and many others. One stands out as particularly giftable and that's Atlas Coffee Club. For one, the coffee comes from all over with lots of interesting roasts from Africa and Central America. Each bag arrives as if sent by a friend (in this case it has!) with a glossy postcard and some information on both the beans and the region they hail from. A three-month gift subscription starts at $60. See at Atlas Coffee Club

Goldbelly Best of Goldbelly An all-American subscription If you're too busy to plan a cross-country road trip to nosh on all the best eats this land has to offer, Goldbelly has a backup plan and you'll spend way less on gas. This is the Best of Goldbelly subscription and it includes three months of curated monthly boxes with some truly legendary food from places like New York's Magnolia Bakery or the famed Russ & Daughters deli. Each delivery is different and they can't be modified, but that's the fun of it and Goldbelly does a great job of making sure everything is packaged safely and securely. Three months of the Best of Goldbelly is $250. See at Goldbelly

Bokksu Bokksu Sweet and salty snacks from Japan The Bokksu collects some of the best snacks from Japan and compiles them in a one-time or recurring monthly curated tasting box. I've both given and received a Bokksu and it is always a hit. Inside the unmistakable orange boxes, you'll find eats like seaweed tempura, green tea and lemon cakes along with Japanese candy such as yuzu gummies and matcha-strawberry Kit-Kats. What's more, Bokksu includes some info-packed literature explaining a bit about each, including historical and cultural significance. Bokksu boxes start at $40 a month for subscriptions and $50 for a one-time send. Read more: The Best Snack Subscription Boxes See at Bokksu

David Watsky/CNET Green Chef organic meal kits A helper for mealtime Chocolate and snacks are a welcome indulgence but some folks might just want a little boost putting dinner together or appreciate a way to find new recipes to add to their routine. Green Chef offers some of the best meal kits for midlevel cooks with wholesome organic ingredients and a flurry of interesting weekly recipes. The best way to give meal kits is with an e-gift card so the giftee can set up their own account and shipping dates and choose recipes for themselves. See at Green Chef

Plonk Wine Club Organic wine for a seasoned sipper Biodynamic and organic wines are more popular than ever, and it's what Plonk Wine Club does best: curating monthly sends of unique wines from all corners of the globe. Subscriptions start at $110 for a box of four bottles. While the cost is significantly more than some other wine clubs we've looked at, Plonk chooses wine of a caliber to match someone ready to take their habit to another level. See at The Waves

RawSpiceBar RawSpiceBar A global spice subscription Spice is the backbone of any great food I've ever had. As a person who cooks often but doesn't have great access to fresh spices, I can say I would personally love getting these. Raw Spice Bar sends 2 ounces of a single spice or a spice blend such as Indian garam masala or Japanese furikake. Plus, you get chef-tested recipes to make with each one, all for just $15 a month. The best part is the spices come freshly ground, unlike that stuff you get at the supermarket. Believe me, they will be able to tell the difference. See at Raw Spice Bar

Wildgrain Wildgrain Bread, pasta, pastry and more Baking bread may be trendy, but that doesn't mean it's easy. Wildgrain understands and will send a monthly drop of expertly baked sourdoughs, multigrain, baguettes, croissants and quality pasta to a carbivore on your list. The bread comes frozen with specific instructions to reheat. I found that most of the loaves in my box turned out better than the grocery store selection and unless you live near a good bakery, Wildgrain may be the next best thing. Boxes range from $69 to $109 (shipping included) and include as many as three loaves of bread, two boxes of pasta, four pastries and 10 small desserts like apple pie bites or tartlets. See at Wildgrain

Fulton Fish Market Fulton Fish Drop For deliveries of fish and seafood Everything I've ever ordered from Fulton Fish Market online has been fresh, and when you're talking seafood that's about as important as it gets. For someone without a good fish market in their neighborhood, some quality fish by mail from this trusted fishmonger based in New York City is a total treat. You gift your person a monthly, bimonthly or weekly subscription, or purchase a gift card anywhere from $25 to $200. See at Fulton Fish Market

Fuego Box Fuego Box hot sauce A seriously spicy subscription Hot sauce people are very serious about the stuff and Fuego Box makes a perfect gift for anyone who is a bit of a hothead. Fuego Box's hot sauce subscriptions start at $15 a month for one sauce -- although $30 a month for three bottles is for sure the better deal. There are also plenty of one-off gift boxes like this one with hot honey, peach habanero hot sauce and spicy garlic seasoning. Plus, Fuego Box is a small business that supports other small businesses, so you can feel good about that. See at Fuego Box

Flaviar Spirits Club Vials of great booze This is one for someone you really like. Or for someone who really likes tasting new whiskeys -- and hopefully both. Flaviar sends include tastings and full bottles. You can gift them a tasting box, starting at $42 for members (registration is free), or splurge and get them a quarterly whiskey subscription, which starts at $199 for two deliveries. See at Flaviar

Shaker Spoon Shaker Spoon Like Blue Apron for mixology Shaker Spoon sends all the ingredients (minus the booze) packaged for you to make interesting cocktails. What's included would be really tricky to find anywhere locally so you're having drink-making fun with some truly unique ingredients. We're talking artisan cherry-vanilla bitters, pineapple shrub and a spritz bottle of white sage hydrosol. There are recipes for each themed box including Fall for Mezcal or All Eyes on Rye but you can freestyle with the ingredients too. Each box is about $59 (cheaper if you gift more than one month or subscribe). Either way, it'll lend plenty of cocktail inspiration to the budding bartender on your list. See at Shaker Spoon

Murray's Cheese Murray's Cheese Award-winning cheese While Curdbox gets my pick for most people, hardcore cheeseheads looking for rare and intense creations might prefer Murray's cheese subscription. Iconic New York cheese shop Murray's has a few subscription options to choose from if you want to hook someone up with impossibly good bries, blues and manchegos each month. We're not talking about budget cheese here. You can prepay for three months of cheese deliveries for $195 total or go all out and pay $755 for a full year. Each shipment will include three to four expertly selected cheeses from the masters at Murray's. I've personally tested the melty wares from Murray's subscription and can confirm this is a choice food club to join. See at Murray's Cheese

Tea Runners Tea Runners Club Great tea sent in gift-worthy packaging You have some options when it comes to tea subscriptions to give as a gift. I tried five earlier this month and one stood out as a particularly good one to gift. Tea Runners does an especially nice job with its curated selections or ones based on your taste preferences. The monthly mailers are put together especially well, wrapped in tissue paper all inside charming boxes. Gift subscriptions for Tea Runners start at $26 and go up from there depending on how many boxes you get. See at Tea Runners

CurdBox Curdbox A monthly melange of cheeses and snacks There are dozens of cheese subscriptions but Curdbox has consistently been one of my favorites. The service sends monthly deliveries of three kinds of cheese (4 ounces of each) along with three pairings including fancy crackers, preserves, nut mixes and sweets from other small producers. I think it's well worth the $75 since you can easily spend that on three hunks of cheese at a gourmet cheesemonger. Choose a three-, six- or 12-month plan for you or a special cheese-loving someone. Curdbox even curates a special Spotify playlist for each month's box so you can rock out with your cheese block. See at Curdbox

Bar & Cocoa Bar & Cocoa Deliveries of dark chocolate Chocolate is about as safe as it gets, making this a great gift for someone you're not sure what to buy -- or a known chocolate lover, of course. Bar & Cocoa chocolate club will send some of the best bars in the biz (four full bars per month, to be exact) and we're not talking mass-produced Hershey here either. Some of the premier chocolate producers include Amano, Chocolate Madagascar and A. Morin. All are ethical, sustainable and eco-conservative. Like I said -- the good stuff. A three-month subscription starts at $135 total but you can spring for a six- or 12-month run and any of them can be canceled at any time. See at Bar & Cocoa

More gift subscriptions