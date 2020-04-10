If your quarantine snacks are getting stale (figuratively speaking), try curated snack boxes or snack subscription boxes to keep the munchies fresh and the troops happy. This is our pre-coronavirus list of the best snack subscription box and snack delivery service options. As of now, they're all operating at full service but we'll update the list if things change.

We all have that friend. The one who is forever snacking: They're crinkling a bag of pretzels as you line up a putt on the 18th green, raiding their pockets for vending machine change or clapping fluorescent orange cheese dust from their hands. If you don't have that friend, well then maybe you are that friend. It's no shame, either. In fact, snacking may be the only thing that has gotten better in 2020, thanks to creative snack-makers, savvy marketers and, yes, the internet.

Thanks to the world wide web and lightening-fast logistics, we now have access to delicious snacks from more pockets of the world than ever before. One of the best ways to track em' down and try em' all is through a snack box or a monthly subscription box that curates boxes of interesting and, in some cases, hard-to-find snacks from here to Tokyo. There are plenty of snack subscription boxes and snack box services to get snacks delivered in 2020, each with its own specialty curating mailings of sweet and salty goodies and treats. You can have them delivered monthly or get a one-time order, should you prefer. In the spirit of better snacking, we rolled up our sleeves and unwrapped the best snack subscription boxes and snack delivery services in 2020.

Bokksu The Japanese have snacking down to an art form. The Japanese art of snacking, you might say. Bokksu knows this better than anyone, collecting some of the best Japanese snacks from the east and sending them in a one-time curated box or recurring monthly snack box. And oh boy are they fun! The best part about the Bokksu box is that almost none of the snacks remind you much of snacks we already have here, but are (mostly) freakin' delicious. Which raises the question: "What the heck are we doing wrong here, people?!" Best snacks: Seaweed tempura, green tea and lemon cakes, yuzu gummies and matcha or strawberry Kit-Kats.

Not to be outdone, MunchPak features some of the best international snacks from around the world, including countries like Brazil, France, Canada, Greece and Japan. While Bokksu is serving up 100% snack class, MunchPak has a few more, let's call them, guilty pleasure snacks. If you're a sucker for goodies like Flamin' Hot Cheetos and Sour Patch anything but also consider yourself worldly AF, this is probably a good snack box for you. Boxes start at just $9.95. Best snacks: Biscolata mood cookies, Kingsbury Flamin' Hot Claws and Fini sour candy straws.

Universal Yums This is sort of somewhere in between Bokksu and MunchPak. With Universal Yums, you'll get tasty snacks from around the world (like MunchPak) but of a slightly higher pedigree (like Bokksu). Think good salted French chocolate, purple yam shortbread and Turkish-spiced Bagarati cracker chips. Boxes start as low as $13.75. Best snacks: Black truffle potato chips, handmade baklava and garlic plantain chips.

Candy Club You get one guess as to what this snack gift box and subscription does best. But we're not talking boring old Milky Ways and Skittles here: Candy Club sends its own candies and they change monthly for subscribers. A healthy mix of fruity, sour and chocolate treats with the occasional cake bites, caramel or taffy thrown in. You can order a one-time or monthly snack box with six 6- or 13-ounce candy cups. Best snacks: Sour strawberry belts, chocolate toffee peanuts and cookie dough bites.

Snack Nation Snack Nation is built around the idea that employees with access to good snacks are happier employees and I can't say I disagree. Snack Nation doesn't have the most interesting selection of all the snack box delivery companies on this list, but its packages consistently include tons of familiar fan favorite snacks. If you're the big boss person, small business owner or HR rep trying to make the most people happy with one single snack delivery, Snack Nation is a good bet. Oh, and they also deliver coffee and fresh fruit, which I guess is technically a snack. Best snacks: Hu chocolate bars, Country Archer jerky and Naked Bear granola bites.

