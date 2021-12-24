Give the gift of learning with these discounted subscriptions

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Gadgets and trinkets might make for fun gifts to open on Christmas morning, but odds are in a month or two they could end up collecting dust the back of a closet. And while gear for someone's hobby makes a great gift, it can be extremely pricey and difficult to navigate unless you're an enthusiast too. Instead, a subscription to an online learning service makes a very thoughtful and lastingly useful gift. And conveniently, they tend to be extremely affordable as well. There are lots of amazing options out there, from classes taught by experts, to online communities dedicated to helping everyone develop themselves, and even service geared just toward kids. Here are some of our favorite online learning services you can gift (or sign yourself up for) right now.

MasterClass Whether you're looking to pick up a new skill, or hone an existing one, MasterClass offers a chance to learn directly under the tutelage of experts at the top of their field. From filmmaking tips from David Lynch to cooking classes taught by Gordon Ramsay, there is a class that will pique just about anyone's interest. And right now, when you sign up for a year-long subscription, you'll get a second one you can give away as a gift. This offer is only valid until Dec. 28, so don't wait.

Udemy If you're looking to get a leg up on your career, or simply work on improving yourself, Udemy is a great (and affordable) resource. It offers a wide array of courses available online, with notes, videos and even assessment tests to track your progress. While there are plenty of courses for creatives, like photography and cooking, there is also a huge selection of business-related classes, covering everything from programming and web development to entrepreneurship to economics. And through tomorrow, you can sign up for courses for as low as $14.

Wondrium Compared to MasterClass and Udemy, Wondrium (formerly known as The Great Courses) is more geared toward actual learning than skill development. Sure there are still plenty of amazing courses available about hobbies and trades like baking and woodworking, but there's also so much more. For example, courses that are designed to teach you about history, not how to be a historian. You can learn about the great philosophers of ancient Greece, or the science of astronomy and so much more. Plans are available in either thee-, six- or 12-month periods, all of which work out to only $10/month. So unlike most subscriptions services, there's no incentive to opt for a longer membership over a shorter one, so gift (or sign yourself up) for the three-month membership if you're just looking to try it out.

ABC Mouse For kids aged 2 to 8, ABC Mouse is a great online resource that makes learning fun. There are more than 10,000 educational activities that cover a variety of subjects, including math, reading and language arts, arts, science and social studies. Plus, there are step-by-step learning programs that help your child progress at their own comfort level. Right now, you can sign up for an annual subscription for just $60, which is 60% less than it would cost you on a month-by-month plan.