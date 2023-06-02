5 Best Tea Clubs and Subscriptions for 2023

If variety truly is the spice of life, it sure is good to be a tea drinker in 2023. There are more teas to taste than one could ever do in a lifetime, but that doesn't mean you can't try. While you may already have a favorite tea or two, it's fun to sip on new varieties and compare notes on this oolong here and that yerba mate there. To help you find the best subscriptions and monthly tea delivery services, we've steeped ourselves in several top tea clubs to find the best for 2023. (More of a coffee drinker? We tried the top coffee clubs, too.)

Whether you're a true tea nerd looking for new or experimental teas or you have your style down to a science, there's a tea subscription for every type of slow sipper. They include monthly deliveries of tea in all varieties including herbal tea, organic tea, Japanese tea, white tea, matcha, oolong tea, Indian tea and Earl Grey. If you're new to the tea club game, know there are subscriptions and tea clubs to suit every taste and budget.

We tried all the tea clubs listed below to see what they do best and help find the best tea subscription for you in 2023. The tea subscriptions we chose also make great gifts (just make sure you plug in the recipient's address and not your own).

Best tea clubs and subscriptions for 2023

Simple Loose Leaf Tea Company Simple Loose Leaf Tea Company Best tea club for unique loose leaf teas See at Simple Loose Leaf Tea Company If you've got an adventurous tea drinker on your shopping list, this is a loose-leaf tea monthly club to gift. My subscription contained several teas that made me say "oooh, I wonder how that'll be" or " I didn't know you could make tea taste like that." But most of them did work very well, including a creme brulee oolong and pumpkin spice black tea. Subscribers to this loose tea service can choose from a mixed tea subscription box, a black tea box, a green tea box and a herbal tea box. A new fresh and fragrant unique tea will be delivered monthly, bimonthly or quarterly. Each fresh tea box comes with a curated selection of teas (14 grams of each) packed in with information about each of the different teas and packed in resealable bags. The teas will vary based on the season and trending flavors. You will also get reusable cotton tea filters with the first monthly subscription. Pricing: A subscription for two half-ounce samples starts at $18 a month for a full year of subscription. See at Simple Loose Leaf Tea Company

Atlas Atlas Tea Club Best tea club for teas from the Far East See at Atlas Tea Company Atlas lets you customize your subscription a bit more. When signing up for this tea subscription box, you'll log whether you want caffeinated, caffeine-free or a mix, specify if you covet green tea, black tea or a combination. You also choose how many teas you'd like per month -- one or two. Atlas lives up to its name with elegant teas from some of the best tea-producing regions in the world including many in the East like Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, India and Nepal. Just like the sister subscription Atlas Coffee Club, all these teas arrive with corresponding postcards that contain info about the region the tea hails from. I, for one, love that touch and can't think of a more delightful thing to peruse while I'm sipping the stuff. The baseline subscription for this service isn't a massive amount of tea per delivery, so this is a perfect tea club for a moderate tea drinker or a tea lover who has a standard morning variety but likes to mix in a fun new herbal or oolong every once in a while. Pricing: A subscription of one tea per month (about 15 cups) is $10 and two teas (30 cups) is $14. Sign-up is simple and you can cancel anytime. See at Atlas Tea Company

Art of Tea Art of Tea Club Best tea club to match your personal tastes See at Art of Tea Art of Tea has one of the more intense tea clubs to experience every tea type. To get a sense of your preferences, it'll start you or the tea drinker you're gifting with a nine-question tea profile quiz collecting information such as what time you drink tea, flavor likes and dislikes -- and even what sort of vacations you take (no, I don't know why either). From there, you'll choose from five different tea subscription types: caffeine-free, classic, single-origin, explore and pyramid sachets. You'll also select either a three-month, six-month and 12-month plan. Each monthly tea box contained just one type of tea, chosen based on your quiz. I got 4 ounces of a warm masala chai in my first box and it was heaven on a cool Sunday afternoon. Turns out the algorithm works well -- at least, so far. Each month, between 2 and 4 ounces of tea will be shipped out with information to dive deeper into the wide world of tea. Teas are seasonally selected and you'll get a new fresh tea or flavored teas each month. Be aware that, depending on your tea club selection -- single-origin, classic, tea bags -- Art of Tea sends a different quantity of tea but the prices are the same. There's also a sprawling shop of teas and tea-related products if you're not a subscription person. Pricing: A three-month subscription is $81, six months is $133 and a full year costs $254. See at Art of Tea

Verdant Tea Club Verdant Tea Club Best tea subscription to support small farms See at Verdant Tea Club As if a warm cup of tea didn't make you feel good enough, how about supporting only small tea farmers in the process? Verdant Tea Club functions like a CSA with teas that are selected each month from a single farmer to highlight their family's work. My first delivery included a toasty oolong, green tea and two rich black teas (all loose leaf) along with brewing instructions for each one and colorful background information on that month's small farm. Pricing: Verdant Tea Club costs $30 per month and will include anywhere from three to 10 teas totaling 75 grams (about 2.6 ounces). Those are likely to include hyper-seasonal teas and fresh, limited harvests, too. If you purchase three, six or 12 months in advance, the monthly cost drops a bit. See at Verdant Tea Club

Republic of Tea Republic of Tea Best tea subscription with no surprises See at Republic of Tea The Republic of Tea is a sprawling market of teas with a subscription option should you choose it. Sign up for the Tea of the Month Club and you'll get 50 bags of a new tea every 30 days. You can select a mixed tea subscription or all your teas in one category like all black teas, herbal teas, wellness teas and more. The big difference between this tea subscription service and most of the other tea subscription boxes is you can see the entire six or 12 months of tea deliveries ahead of time and decide beforehand if the assortment seems like one you're interested in tasting. It also makes it the perfect gift subscription since you'll know which teas are coming but your loved one will be surprised every month. The tea from Republic of Tea is excellent but be aware that the subscription is a little more clunky and impersonal than the others. This is a good gift for the pragmatic tea drinker on your list. Pricing: Six months of tea club deliveries is $109 and a full year is $190. See at Republic of Tea

