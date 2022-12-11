A Curdbox Cheese Subscription Is True Gifting Gold (and a Great Value)

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

If you're in doubt about what to gift a friend, colleague or relative, it's quality cheese to the rescue. is my favorite way to try new and interesting artisan cheeses each month and some local food and snack pairings to go with them.

Give the gift of cheese with Curdbox. For just $50, your giftee will get three blocks of excellent cheese and three snack pairings to go with them. pic.twitter.com/XtBLOizS7Z — CNET (@CNET) December 11, 2022

Why it's a great gift: Curdbox sends three 4-ounce blocks of various small-batch cheeses each month along with tasty snacks and other food pairings, including crackers, nut mixes, tapenades, jams and preserves. In addition to the delicious eats -- housed in giftable packaging -- you'll get information on each product and wine pairing suggestions. Curdbox even curates a special Spotify playlist for each month's box so you can rock out with your cheese block out. Choose a one-time send or a three-, six- or 12-month plan for a special cheese-lovin' someone.

What you'll pay: Curdbox is $50 for a single month (plus shipping) but drops down to $47.75 if you choose a longer subscription and pay upfront. I happen to think it's an excellent bargain considering everything included in a monthly send. There's also a wine pairing add-on for $100, though we haven't sampled Curdbox's vinos just yet.

Read more: Best Food and Drink Subscriptions for 2022