According to Deloitte's 14th edition of its digital media trends survey, the number of people who subscribe to a streaming media service ticked up in 2020 (imagine that). Add to that a 2020 Statista survey that found that the average American household has at least 10 connected devices. What does this mean? It says we're using more and more broadband data every month.

That's all well and good, but a number of internet providers, including major names such as AT&T, Cox, Mediacom and Comcast Xfinity, enforce data caps with at least some of their plans. If you're living with a plan like that, you'll need to ration your internet data consumption each month. Browse, stream or download too much, and you'll risk overage charges on your next bill. With some plans, breaking the cap means your connection gets throttled to a snail's pace for the remainder of the month.

I don't mean to launch into a diatribe against data caps (and I'm not here to affirm the need for them, either), but the hard truth is that many of us have no choice but to live with them. If that's the case for you, you'll need a good strategy for managing that data cap -- here are some basic steps that can get you off to the right start.

First things first: What are data caps?

Let's start at the beginning. Data caps are limits -- set by your internet service provider -- on your monthly internet usage. The idea is that there's a limited amount of bandwidth on the provider's network, so the data cap is meant to ensure that no customer or subscriber takes up more than their fair share of that bandwidth.

The gauge for measuring that data usage is bytes. Whereas bits are used to measure the speed of the data as it's transferred -- 200 megabits per second, for example -- bytes are used to measure the data's size (1 byte is 8 bits). So, data is tracked in ascending order of kilobytes, megabytes, gigabytes and terabytes. When abbreviated, bits take a small b and bytes a capital B, so you'll see 1Mbps (1 megabit per second), but 1MB (1 megabyte).

The lower the data cap, the less activity you'll be able to do before your ISP begins to either throttle your service -- slowing down the speed of your internet connection -- or charge you extra fees for exceeding your data limit. In some cases, they might even do both.

Why the remedial lesson? Because one of the best ways to handle a data cap on your home internet plan is to understand it better.

Which providers enforce a data cap?

Here at CNET, we've reviewed every ISP whose internet service is available to at least 10 million people in the US. Among them, here are the providers that enforce a data cap.

Provider Data cap AT&T 350GB for fixed wireless, 1TB for DSL plans, unlimited for fiber Cox 1.28TB Hughesnet 10-100GB Mediacom 200GB-6TB Rise Broadband 250GB on some plans, unlimited on others Sparklight 350GB-1.5TB Viasat 40-150GB WideOpenWest 1.5-3TB for Chicago market, unlimited for all other areas Xfinity 1.2TB

Educate yourself

If you currently have a broadband provider imposing a data cap upon your internet service, your first step should be to do some research to find out if your address is serviceable for another provider. You can save yourself a whole lot of hassle if you're able to sign up with an ISP that doesn't impose data caps to begin with.

But if that isn't an option, you want to start by being aware of the amount of data that your typical online activities use. In CNET's internet speed guide, we include recommendations for the type of speed you'll need for various online activities. Let's revisit that chart, but add in the amount of data you'll typically use for each activity.

Activity Speed required Amount of data used per hour Email 1Mbps 1MB Web browsing 3-5Mbps 15-25MB Social media 3-5Mbps 160MB Video calls 3-5Mbps 190-280MB HD streaming 5-10Mbps 3GB Online gaming 3–6Mbps 12-50MB 4K streaming 25Mbps 7-8GB

Admittedly, that's a lot of numbers. It can also feel a little esoteric and difficult to grasp.

What it all adds up to, according to OpenVault's broadband study from the first quarter of 2021 (PDF), is that the average US household uses just over 460GB of data monthly. Again, that number appears to be on the rise -- at the peak of 2020, average usage spiked to a peak of about 400GB per month. If you have a provider like Cox or Xfinity where your data cap is approximately 1.2TB (1,200GB), then you're probably not bumping up against your data allowance too often. But other ISPs -- especially on their cheaper, more introductory plans -- feature limits in the 40-300GB range, which is below what the average American household uses and would require some belt-tightening, as it were.

So, once you build some awareness of how much data your typical activities eat up, you can also start to anticipate when your data consumption might increase.

I'll give you an example from my experience. My wife and I indulged in a new 4K TV and Sonos system during the pandemic to make the most of our shelter-at-home experience. After all, if I'm going to be forced to watch Wonder Woman 1984 and Pixar's Soul from my couch instead of at the movie theater, I want to have a theatrical-adjacent type of experience, complete with crisp, bright images and booming surround sound.

But what that also meant is we had to upgrade our Netflix subscription so we could take advantage and watch The Crown and Sweet Tooth in Dolby Vision as well. But according to Netflix, that move meant we were doubling up on our data usage. Instead of using 3GB per hour with each program we were watching, we were now eating up data at a rate of 7GB per hour of viewing.

Do we regret it? Not at all. We went into it with our eyes wide open about the data usage cost we would incur, and that meant we were able to prepare for it. We definitely would have had sticker shock after our big quarantine binge sessions if we had been unaware. This leads me to my next point…

Check yourself by monitoring your usage

It's one thing to be aware of how much data certain activities use up. It's another to stay on top of how much you actually use. Just as we might be shocked by how many calories we consume in a day once we actually start to pay attention, we might similarly be stunned by what's gobbling up our data.

There are many different ways to track your data usage, but perhaps the easiest is to download and use your ISP's app. One big reason is this is how it's tracking your usage and to what it's holding you accountable. This will allow you to stay on top of things and pace yourself for your billing cycle, which is key because, in most cases, your data usage isn't tracked by the calendar month but a rolling 30-day cycle. Using your ISP's app will help you sync up correctly with that window.

That said, you can also track your usage by using the settings on your router. I mention this particularly for those who might be using their own equipment rather than the modem/router rental from the provider. It's a good way of checking your usage against the provider's app and helping you see if there are any inconsistencies.

Plan ahead

Now that you have a better idea of the amount of data you tend to use, you can start to think several steps ahead on what you need to do to maximize the use of your monthly data allowance.

Let's go back to the example of my streaming services splurge. While I intentionally increased my data usage to take advantage of streaming in 4K, you can also go the other way to help minimize the dent in your data allowance.

Let's say you want to catch up on episodes of The Handmaid's Tale on your tablet while your roommate watches something else on the TV. You can go to Hulu settings and lower the video quality, so you're streaming in standard definition rather than HD or 4K. You can do this for Disney Plus, Facebook, Netflix, YouTube and more.

Also, take the time to explore what options your provider might have to help you massage your data cap. For example, both HughesNet and Viasat offer windows where customers get additional data for no additional cost.

The HughesNet Bonus Zone, which occurs during the off-peak hours of 2 to 8 a.m., gives customers an additional 50GB of data per month. Viasat features unmetered data for customers on certain plans during a similar window of 3 to 8 a.m. Are those times convenient? No. But with some planning, you can schedule some movie or gaming downloads to take advantage of the extra data.

Be disciplined but realistic

It's fair to say that we all have moments when we need to slouch on the couch and binge to our heart's content. No judgment here. But when it's all said and done, if you've done the work -- taken advantage of various bonus times and opportunities to downgrade some of your activities to use up less data -- and still find you're exceeding your data cap, maybe it's time to pay for unlimited data.

Most ISPs will typically charge you $10 for every 50GB you burn through in excess of your data cap. In most cases where there's an option for unlimited data, it'll cost you an additional $35 to $40 per month, so if you're paying $50 or more in overage fees, on average, it's time to consider paying upfront, instead.

If unlimited data isn't an option with your provider, you're in a tougher spot. In that case, it's a good idea to start by exploring your other internet options to see if there's another provider that might be a better data fit, even if the speeds are slower. If there aren't any options like those available at your address, you'll need to keep a frugal data budget in order to avoid the extra fees that come with breaking your cap. Maybe that means binging your next series via DVD or Blu-ray, scheduling your downloads for the wee hours of the morning, or limiting your internet usage to essential functions like staying connected with family and paying bills. Whatever the case, understanding the ins and outs of your plan and the ways in which you rack up data during the month is the key to making it work.