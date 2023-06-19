FCC Wants To Investigate Broadband Data Caps

Federal Communications Commission chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel has put forward a formal inquiry to learn more about broadband providers and their use of data caps on consumers, the agency said in a press release last Thursday.

Rosenworcel says the notice of inquiry comes as Americans face higher internet demands, especially when COVID forced many people to work and study from home. She's also asking the public to come forward with their own accounts of how data caps have affected them via a consumer complaint form.

"By sharing their data cap stories on their fixed or wireless broadband networks, consumers will help the FCC understand whether and how data caps impact access to broadband for all individuals," the press release says.

Multiple internet service providers continue to impose data caps, even when smaller competing providers say that such caps aren't necessary. US lawmakers have even proposed legislation banning data caps. It's forced people to change their online behaviors and manage their home internet plans. But with Zoom calls, swelling video game download sizes and 4K streaming, the demand for data has only increased.

During the pandemic, 90% of American adults said the internet was important to them, with 29% also saying they increased their level of service, according to Pew Research. The risk of overage fees falls heaviest on low-income households, according to a 2020 New America report.

Comcast Xfinity, Cox, AT&T and others continue to impose data caps with added charges for going over set limits. Other providers like Google Fiber, CenturyLink and Spectrum don't have data caps. Interestingly, AT&T Fiber is unlimited.

The FCC, Comcast, AT&T, Cox and Google Fiber didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

