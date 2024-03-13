X

Best Internet Providers in Youngstown, Ohio

Spectrum Best internet provider in Youngstown
Speeds from 100 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $30- $90 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
AT&T Fiber Fastest internet in Youngstown
Speeds from 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $55 - $250 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless internet in Youngstown
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best internet provider in Youngstown
Speeds from 100 - 1,000 Mbps
Prices from $30 - $90 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Fastest internet in Youngstown
Speeds from 300 - 5,000 Mbps
Prices from $55 - $250 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details
Best fixed wireless internet in Youngstown
Speeds from 72 - 245 Mbps
Prices from $60 per Month
... Or call to learn more:
View all product details

Article updated on March 12, 2024 at 6:00 PM PDT

Our Experts

Written by 
Joe Supan
CNET staff -- not advertisers, partners or business interests -- determine how we review the products and services we cover. If you buy through our links, we may get paid. Reviews ethics statement
Joe Supan Senior Writer
Joe Supan is a senior writer for CNET covering home technology, broadband, and moving. Prior to joining CNET, Joe led MyMove's moving coverage and reported on broadband policy, the digital divide, and privacy issues for the broadband marketplace Allconnect. He has been featured as a guest columnist on Broadband Breakfast, and his work has been referenced by the Los Angeles Times, Forbes, National Geographic, Yahoo! Finance and more.
See full bio
Why You Can Trust CNET
34353637383940
Reviews
244245246247248249250+
Cities/States
Sq. Feet of Lab Space

Our expert staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and evaluates our top picks. The order in which our top picks are presented may be impacted by partnerships, and we may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Enter your address to view internet providers available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.

What is the best internet provider in Youngstown?

Spectrum is the best internet provider in Youngstown because it’s the only wired provider that’s widely available in the city. It has fast speeds and low prices -- at least for the first year or two. After that, Spectrum’s rates go up by $30 or $35 monthly. Spectrum also has below average customer satisfaction scores from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power.  

If you can get it, AT&T Fiber has the fastest internet in Youngstown. Unfortunately, it’s available primarily in Austintown -- only about 3% of homes in Youngstown city limits can get it. For those lucky few, AT&T Fiber offers incredibly fast speeds and customer-friendly terms. 

Aside from Spectrum, your only other option for internet in Youngstown is wireless internet from Verizon or T-Mobile. Speeds aren’t as fast as wired connections, and they’re more prone to network congestion and disruption, but smaller households should get by fine. You can also get substantial discounts by bundling with an eligible cellphone plan. 

Our methodology

CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Youngstown across a number of categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.

Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different tiers of service, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. 

Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs, while the text is specific to what’s available in Youngstown. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might be available as well, for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. 

To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Youngstown

3 Internet providers
SORT BY
Product image
Connection
Cable
Speed range
100 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$30- $90 per month

Spectrum

Best internet provider in Youngstown

Our take - Spectrum is the best internet provider in Youngstown by default. It’s the only wired option that’s widely available in the city -- 92% of residents can get Spectrum’s cable internet plans. That said, it’s a pretty good option to have as your default. Spectrum’s prices start at just $30 per month in Youngstown, and you’ll get decent speeds for that price. The main downside is that prices increase significantly after the first year or two. 

Read full review
... Or call to learn more:
Check with Spectrum
Connection
Cable
Speed range
100 - 1,000 Mbps
Price range
$30- $90 per month
Show more details
Product image
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $250 per month

AT&T Fiber

Fastest internet in Youngstown

Our take - When AT&T Fiber is available in a city, it’s almost always our top pick. The one thing holding it back in Youngstown is availability: FCC data shows that less than 5% of households in the city limits can get it. (Coverage is much better in neighboring Austintown.) If your address is eligible, AT&T Fiber is a no-brainer. It has the fastest speeds in the city and the highest customer satisfaction scores of any ISP in the country from the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power.  

Read full review
... Or call to learn more:
Check with AT&T
Connection
Fiber
Speed range
300 - 5,000 Mbps
Price range
$55 - $250 per month
Show more details
Product image
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month

T-Mobile Home Internet

Best fixed wireless internet in Youngstown

Our take - In Youngstown, your main alternative to Spectrum is wireless internet from either T-Mobile or Verizon. We gave the edge to T-Mobile since it’s available to about twice as many homes, but both are decent options. Speeds aren’t as fast as AT&T Fiber or Spectrum, but smaller households will get by fine. You can also get some nice discounts for bundling with a Verizon or T-Mobile cellphone plan. 

Read full review
... Or call to learn more:
Check with T-Mobile
Connection
Fixed wireless
Speed range
72 - 245 Mbps
Price range
$60 per month
Show more details

Youngstown internet providers compared

undefined
Provider Internet technologyMonthly price rangeSpeed rangeMonthly equipment costsData capContractCNET review score
AT&T Fiber
Read full review		 Fiber$55-$225300-5,000MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
AT&T Internet
Read full review		 DSL$55Up to 140MbpsNone1.5TB on some plansNone7.4
Spectrum
Read full review		 Cable$30-$80100-1,000Mbps$5 (optional)NoneNone7.2
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$60 ($40-$50 with mobile plans)72-245MbpsNoneNoneNone7.4
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 Fixed wireless$50-$70 ($35-$45 for eligible Verizon Wireless customers)100-300MbpsNoneNoneNone7.2
Show more (1 item)

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s the cheapest internet plan in Youngstown?

Provider Starting priceMax download speedMonthly equipment fee
Spectrum Internet 100
Read full review		 $30100Mbps$5 (optional)
Spectrum Internet
Read full review		 $50300Mbps$5 (optional)
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review		 $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plans)100MbpsNone
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review		 $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plans)245MbpsNone

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Youngstown

The best internet deals and top promotions in Youngstown depend on what discounts are available during a given time. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers. 

Youngstown internet providers, such as T-Mobile Home Internet and Verizon 5G Home Internet, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, including Spectrum and AT&T Fiber, run the same standard pricing year-round.  

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals

Fastest internet plans in Youngstown

undefined
Provider Starting priceMax download speedMax upload speedData capConnection type
AT&T Internet 5000
Read full review		 $2255,000Mbps5,000MbpsNoneFiber
AT&T Internet 2000
Read full review		 $1252,000Mbps2,000MbpsNoneFiber
AT&T Internet 1000
Read full review		 $801,000Mbps1,000MbpsNoneFiber
Spectrum Internet Gig
Read full review		 $801,000Mbps35MbpsNoneCable

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

  • 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
  • 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
  • 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming. 
  • 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming. 
  • 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Youngstown

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

  1. Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
  2. Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
  3. Are customers happy with their service?

While the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers that come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Youngstown FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Youngstown?

Spectrum is the best internet service provider in Youngstown, offering the best availability and cheapest plans. Prices increase significantly after a year or two, but it’s the only wired internet provider that’s widely available in the city.

Is fiber internet available in Youngstown?

Fiber internet is only available to 3% of Youngstown households, according to FCC data. AT&T Fiber is the only fiber provider in the city. 

What is the cheapest internet provider in Youngstown?

Spectrum is the cheapest internet provider in Youngstown, offering plans that start at just $30 per month. That noted, prices increase significantly on all plans after one or two years.

Which internet provider in Youngstown offers the fastest plan?

AT&T Fiber offers the fastest internet plan in Youngstown, with upload and download speeds up to 5,000Mbps. 

Home Internet Guides

Internet Providers by City
Internet Providers and Services
Internet Routers
Helpful Internet Resources
Looking for internet service?
Check availability
Tell us your address to view what’s available
Tell us your address to view what’s available
Why do we ask for your address?
  • Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
  • See what exact plans are available at your home
provider image
Enter your address
Why do we ask for your address?
  • Sometimes a provider is available in your Zip code, but not at your exact address
  • See what exact plans are available at your home
Privacy Policy
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.
Enter your address to view what's available near you
Why do we ask for your address?
We ask for your address to help pinpoint which providers and plans are available in your area.
Privacy Policy
Prefer to speak with an expert live? Call (833) 875-4492 for availability in your area.