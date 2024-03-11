Best Internet Providers in Winter Haven, Florida

What is the best internet provider in Winter Haven?

Offering wide coverage and low costs for residential broadband, Spectrum is CNET's top pick for internet service in Winter Haven, Florida. Spectrum also comes with simple service details, including unlimited data and free equipment, meaning you won't have to worry about added fees. That being said, Frontier and T-Mobile also serve select Winter Havenites and are worth checking out if they're available at your address.

If you're looking for the most affordable service in Winter Haven, Spectrum offers two cheap plans that won't break your budget: $25 for 50 megabits per second and $30 for 100Mbps. The $25 plan is available to qualifying low-income households, while everyone serviceable for Spectrum in Winter Haven can take advantage of the provider's $30, 100Mbps deal.

Have a need for speed? Frontier Fiber leaves competition in the dust with its 5-gigabit plan, which costs $155 a month with no data caps or equipment fees. Frontier also offers a 2-gigabit plan for $100 if 5,000Mbps is more speed than you need.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Winter Haven across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. The prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Winter Haven. The prices referenced in this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month -- a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Winter Haven, Florida, in 2024

3 Internet providers

Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Spectrum Best internet provider in Winter Haven, FL Our take - Winter Haven's largest internet provider, Spectrum offers service to over 93% of addresses. This cable ISP offers five plans under its network, ranging in speed from 50Mbps up to 1,000Mbps. Although prices vary based on location, almost all residents can pay as little as $25 for service with no data caps, modem fee or required contracts. Read full review . . . Connection Cable Speed range 100 - 1,000 Mbps Price range $30- $90 per month Pros and Cons Pros Straightforward pricing

No data caps on any plans

No contracts required for internet service

Free access to Spectrum's nationwide Wi-Fi hotspots Cons Competitive rates for cable, but pricier than many fiber providers

Internet service is slightly below the industry average for customer satisfaction Key Info Unlimited data

simple pricing

no contracts

modem included

Compare

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Fastest internet in Winter Haven, FL Our take - Frontier Fiber offers lightening-fast connectivity that can't be beaten in Winter Haven. With symmetrical speeds up to 5 gigabits -- or 5,000Mbps -- Frontier's plans also include unlimited data and equipment for no extra charge. Plus, Frontier doesn't offer introductory pricing, so your bill won't automatically go up after 12 or 24 months. Read full review . . . Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Pros and Cons Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Winter Haven, FL Our take - Costing $60 a month, T-Mobile Home Internet comes with speeds up to 245Mbps and simple service details. T-Mobile Home Internet boasts all-inclusive pricing, meaning unlimited data and equipment are included in that $60 monthly fee. You won't have to worry about signing a contract to pay the lowest price for service either. Read full review . . . Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

Compare

Winter Haven internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Frontier Communications

Read full review DSL/Fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 Spectrum

Read full review Cable $25-$60 50-1,000Mbps Free modem; $7 router (optional) None None 7.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Winter Haven

The best internet deals and top promotions in Winter Haven depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Winter Haven internet providers, such as Spectrum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Photo by Carl & Ann Purcell/Getty Images

Fastest internet plans in Winter Haven Provider Starting price Max download speed Max upload speed Data cap Connection type Frontier Fiber 5 Gig

Read full review $155 5,000Mbps 5,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 2 Gig

Read full review $100 2,000Mbps 2,000Mbps None Fiber Frontier Fiber 1 Gig

Read full review $60 1,000Mbps 1,000Mbps None Fiber Spectrum Internet Gig

Read full review $60 1,000Mbps 35Mbps None Cable Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics -- browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one person sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two people to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more people to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Winter Haven

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information from the Federal Communications Commission at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

While the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Winter Haven FAQs

What is the best internet service provider in Winter Haven? Spectrum is Winter Haven's top internet provider, offering wide availability, affordable plans and speeds up to 1 gigabit for residents across the city.

Is fiber internet available in Winter Haven? According to the FCC, fiber internet is available to over 48% of households in Winter Haven. If you're wanting fiber service at your home, Frontier Fiber will be your best bet for connection.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Winter Haven? The average starting cost for home internet in Winter Haven is $45 a month, but a few providers offer plans cheaper than that. Spectrum offers the most affordable service in the area, costing only $25 monthly for speeds up to 50Mbps.