Best Internet Providers in West Palm Beach, Florida

What is the best internet provider in West Palm Beach?

Xfinity is the best internet service provider for most West Palm Beach addresses. Xfinity offers the city's widest coverage, fast speeds and low costs. AT&T Fiber and T-Mobile Home Internet are also solid picks for home broadband, depending on what's available at your address.

Breezeline and Xfinity tie for the cheapest service in West Palm Beach, each offering a $20 monthly plan, for 100 megabits per second and 75Mbps, respectively. We’ve also found the speediest plans in the area, with AT&T Fiber taking the lead. AT&T Fiber offers 5 gigabits for $250 per month, but many other providers offer gigabit and multigigabit plans too, if your home isn’t serviceable by AT&T Fiber.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in West Palm Beach across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what's available in West Palm Beach. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month, a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in West Palm Beach

Connection Cable Speed range 75 - 2,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $120 per month Xfinity Best internet provider in West Palm Beach Our take - Available to over 97% of West Palm Beach households, according to the Federal Communications Commission, Xfinity offers some of the cheapest and fastest plans in the area. Customers can choose from seven speed tiers, ranging from 75Mbps for $20 to 2,000Mbps for $100. No contract is required with these plans, but 1.2TB data caps may apply based on your location. Read full review .

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Data caps on some plans

lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details

Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month AT&T Fiber Best fiber internet in West Palm Beach Our take - As we like to say, you can’t go wrong with a fiber connection. With speeds up to 5 gigabits, AT&T Fiber is one of the largest -- and best -- fiber providers in West Palm Beach. No data caps, contracts or monthly equipment fees are required, and customers can see symmetrical download and upload speeds on every plan. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (866) 431-6052 Check with AT&T Connection Fiber Speed range 300 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $55 - $250 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts required to receive the lowest available price

No data caps for any fiber plans

Valuable perks and promotional offers Cons Much slower DSL plans are more prevalent than fiber options

Data caps enforced on all non-fiber plans Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

equipment included Check with AT&T Show more details Show more details

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in West Palm Beach Our take - With a flat-rate cost of $50 per month, T-Mobile Home Internet can reach speeds up to 245Mbps. However, eligible mobile customers can receive a $20 discount, decreasing the monthly cost to only $30. With no data caps, contracts or equipment costs, T-Mobile Home Internet is a great choice for smaller households needing home internet. Read full review . . . Or call to learn more: (877) 687-6988 Check with T-Mobile Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $50 per month Pros and Cons Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

West Palm Beach internet providers compared

Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score AT&T Home Internet DSL $55 10-100Mbps None 1.5TB None 7.4 AT&T Fiber Fiber $55-$250 300-5,000Mbps None None None 7.4 Blue Stream Fiber Fiber $85-$125 200-1,000Mbps None None 2 years N/A Breezeline Cable $20-$60 100-1,000Mbps $15 (optional) None None N/A T-Mobile Home Internet Fixed wireless $50 ($30 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity Cable $20-$100 75-2,000Mbps $15 (optional) 1.2TB on some plans None 7

How to find internet deals and promotions in West Palm Beach

The best internet deals and top promotions in West Palm Beach depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

West Palm Beach internet providers, such as Xfinity, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Many, however, including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide on the best internet deals.

Getty Images

What’s a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide on how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in West Palm Beach

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of the time of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answer to those questions is often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to “yes” on all three are the ones we recommend. When it comes to selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds, and we also take into account real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in West Palm Beach FAQ

What is the best internet service provider in West Palm Beach? Xfinity is the best internet provider in West Palm Beach. Xfinity provides service to most of the area and offers West Palm Beach residents some of the cheapest plans and fastest speeds.

Is fiber internet available in West Palm Beach? Yes. AT&T Fiber is the largest fiber provider in West Palm Beach, but Xfinity, Blue Stream Fiber, Breezeline and Hotwire Communications also have fiber networks in the city.

Who is the cheapest internet provider in West Palm Beach? Xfinity and Breezeline tie for the cheapest plan in West Palm Beach. Both ISPs offer a $20 monthly plan, with varying speeds and service details.