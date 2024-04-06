Best Internet Providers in Waterbury, Connecticut

What is the best internet provider in Waterbury?

Although this DSL and fiber provider doesn't offer the widest coverage in the area -- that would be Xfinity -- Frontier is CNET's top pick for connectivity in Waterbury. With lightning-fast broadband, reasonable prices and simple service details, Frontier serves almost 60% of households in this Connecticut city, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. However, if Frontier's DSL network is the only option at your address (rather than its fiber one), you'll see faster speeds and lower prices with Xfinity or T-Mobile Home Internet instead.

We've also found the speediest and most affordable internet plans in Waterbury. Customers can reach download speeds up to 150 megabits per second for only $25 per month through Xfinity, which also comes with unlimited data for no extra charge. For speed, Optimum's 8 gigabit plan is the fastest option, but serviceability is scarce. You might be better off with Frontier's 5 gigabit connection, which is more widely available in Waterbury.

Our methodology CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Waterbury across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details. Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website. Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Waterbury. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month, a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services. To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.

Best internet in Waterbury, Connecticut, in 2024

Connection Fiber Speed range 500 - 5,000 Mbps Price range $50 - $155 per month Frontier Fiber Best internet provider in Waterbury Our take - As one of the best fiber providers of 2024, Frontier Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of up to 5 gigabits and prices as cheap as $45 per month, all with no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. So what's the catch? Unfortunately, Frontier's DSL network is larger than its fiber one, and only 55% of Waterbury households can get fiber connectivity through this ISP. Read full review . . . Pros Wi-Fi router rental included in the price

Unlimited data

Fast fiber speeds Cons Spotty DSL speeds

Poor, but improving, customer satisfaction record

Term agreement required to get signup bonuses Key Info Unlimited data

no contracts

Unlimited data

no contracts

no equipment fee

Connection Cable Speed range 150 - 6,000 Mbps Price range $20 - $300 per month Xfinity Broadest coverage in Waterbury Our take - Xfinity is Waterbury's largest provider, offering 150-2,000Mbps of download speed to all serviceable homes. Plus, Xfinity comes with some of the cheapest rates in the area, with its 150Mbps connection costing only $25 per month. Though unlimited data is included in the price, watch out for a one-year contract and a $15-$25 monthly equipment fee on some plans. Read full review . . . Pros Good variety of plans

Some of the fastest residential plans available

Above average scores in almost all customer satisfaction metrics Cons Data caps for some plans

Contracts often required to get the lowest price

Steep jump from promo price to regular rates Key Info Lots of plan options

solid customer satisfaction numbers

data caps on some plans Compare Check with Xfinity Show more details Show more details Compare

Connection Fixed wireless Speed range 72 - 245 Mbps Price range $60 per month T-Mobile Home Internet Best fixed wireless in Waterbury Our take - Costing $60 per month, T-Mobile Home Internet comes with 245Mbps of speed, unlimited data, and equipment. Though it's a bit on the pricier side for home internet in Waterbury, eligible mobile customers can save $20 each month -- dropping the cost to $40. Ultimately, T-Mobile Home Internet might be the perfect fit for you if you're looking to bundle your mobile and internet services. Read full review . . . Pros No contracts

No data caps

Simple, affordable pricing

Aggressively competitive with its terms and perks Cons Speeds may vary

Max download speeds don't match fiber and cable

Home internet customers deprioritized over mobile Key Info Unlimited data

equipment included

no contracts

no additional fees Compare Check with T-Mobile Show more details Show more details Compare

Waterbury internet providers compared Provider Internet technology Monthly price range Speed range Monthly equipment costs Data cap Contract CNET review score Cox Communications

Read full review Cable $50-$150 100-2,000Mbps None 1.25TB None 6.2 Frontier Communications

Read full review DSL/Fiber $45-$155 500-5,000Mbps None None None 6.3 GoNetspeed Fiber $40-$100 500-2,000Mbps None None None N/A Optimum Cable/Fiber $40-$280 300-8,000Mbps None None None 6.2 T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers) 72-245Mbps None None None 7.4 Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review Fixed wireless $50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans) 50-1,000Mbps None None None 7.2 Xfinity

Xfinity

Read full review Cable $25-$100 150-2,000Mbps $15-$25 (optional) None 1 year on some plans 7

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's the cheapest internet plan in Waterbury? Provider Starting monthly price Max download speed Monthly equipment fee Xfinity Connect

Read full review $25 150Mbps $15 (optional) Xfinity Connect More

Read full review $35 300Mbps $15 (optional) GoNetspeed 500 $40 500Mbps None Optimum $40 300Mbps None Frontier Fiber 500

Read full review $45 500Mbps None Cox 100

Read full review $50 100Mbps None Verizon 5G Home Internet

Read full review $50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan) 300Mbps None T-Mobile Home Internet

Read full review $60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan) 245Mbps None Show more (4 items) Shop providers at my address

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

How to find internet deals and promotions in Waterbury

The best internet deals and top promotions in Waterbury depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.

Waterbury internet providers, such as Xfinity, Cox and Optimum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.

For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide to the best internet deals.

Source: CNET analysis of provider data.

What's a good internet speed?

Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video, or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.

For more information, refer to our guide to how much internet speed you really need.

0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.

5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.

40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.

100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.

500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.

How CNET chose the best internet providers in Waterbury

Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information at FCC.gov.

But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.

Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:

Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds? Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying? Are customers happy with their service?

Though the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.

To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.

Internet providers in Waterbury FAQ

What is the best internet service provider in Waterbury? Thanks to its symmetrical speeds, fast connectivity and low prices for home broadband, Frontier Fiber is our pick for internet service in Waterbury. Frontier Fiber also comes with no data caps, monthly equipment fees or required contracts.

Is fiber internet available in Waterbury? The FCC reports that 55% of Waterbury households can access fiber internet, with Frontier Fiber, GoNetspeed and Optimum offering the largest fiber networks in the area.

What is the cheapest internet provider in Waterbury? Xfinity Connect is the cheapest plan for residential internet in Waterbury. It costs only $25 per month, and customers can reach download speeds up to 150 megabits per second.