Best Internet Providers in Waterbury, Connecticut

What is the best internet provider in Waterbury?
Although this DSL and fiber provider doesn't offer the widest coverage in the area -- that would be Xfinity -- Frontier is CNET's top pick for connectivity in Waterbury. With lightning-fast broadband, reasonable prices and simple service details, Frontier serves almost 60% of households in this Connecticut city, according to data from the Federal Communications Commission. However, if Frontier's DSL network is the only option at your address (rather than its fiber one), you'll see faster speeds and lower prices with Xfinity or T-Mobile Home Internet instead.
We've also found the speediest and most affordable internet plans in Waterbury. Customers can reach download speeds up to 150 megabits per second for only $25 per month through Xfinity, which also comes with unlimited data for no extra charge. For speed, Optimum's 8 gigabit plan is the fastest option, but serviceability is scarce. You might be better off with Frontier's 5 gigabit connection, which is more widely available in Waterbury.
Our methodology
CNET considers speeds, pricing, customer service and overall value to recommend the best internet service in Waterbury across several categories. Our evaluation includes referencing a proprietary database built over years of reviewing internet services. We validate that against provider information by spot-checking local addresses for service availability. We also do a close read of providers' terms and conditions and, when needed, will call ISPs to verify the details.
Despite our efforts to find the most recent and accurate information, our process has some limitations you should know about. Pricing and speed data are variable: Certain addresses may qualify for different service tiers, and monthly costs may vary, even within a city. The best way to identify your particular options is to plug your address into a provider's website.
Also, the prices, speed and other information listed above and in the provider cards below may differ from what we found in our research. The cards display the full range of a provider's pricing and speed across the US, according to our database of plan information provided directly by ISPs. At the same time, the text is specific to what’s available in Waterbury. The prices referenced within this article's text come from our research and include applicable discounts for setting up automatic payments each month, a standard industry offering. Other discounts and promotions might also be available for things like signing a term contract or bundling with multiple services.
To learn more about how we review internet providers, visit our full methodology page.
Best internet in Waterbury, Connecticut, in 2024
Frontier Fiber
Best internet provider in Waterbury
Our take - As one of the best fiber providers of 2024, Frontier Fiber offers symmetrical speeds of up to 5 gigabits and prices as cheap as $45 per month, all with no data caps, contracts or equipment fees. So what's the catch? Unfortunately, Frontier's DSL network is larger than its fiber one, and only 55% of Waterbury households can get fiber connectivity through this ISP.
Xfinity
Broadest coverage in Waterbury
Our take - Xfinity is Waterbury's largest provider, offering 150-2,000Mbps of download speed to all serviceable homes. Plus, Xfinity comes with some of the cheapest rates in the area, with its 150Mbps connection costing only $25 per month. Though unlimited data is included in the price, watch out for a one-year contract and a $15-$25 monthly equipment fee on some plans.
T-Mobile Home Internet
Best fixed wireless in Waterbury
Our take - Costing $60 per month, T-Mobile Home Internet comes with 245Mbps of speed, unlimited data, and equipment. Though it's a bit on the pricier side for home internet in Waterbury, eligible mobile customers can save $20 each month -- dropping the cost to $40. Ultimately, T-Mobile Home Internet might be the perfect fit for you if you're looking to bundle your mobile and internet services.
Waterbury internet providers compared
|Provider
|Internet technology
|Monthly price range
|Speed range
|Monthly equipment costs
|Data cap
|Contract
|CNET review score
|
Cox Communications
Read full review
|Cable
|$50-$150
|100-2,000Mbps
|None
|1.25TB
|None
|6.2
|
Frontier Communications
Read full review
|DSL/Fiber
|$45-$155
|500-5,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.3
|GoNetspeed
|Fiber
|$40-$100
|500-2,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|N/A
|Optimum
|Cable/Fiber
|$40-$280
|300-8,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|6.2
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$60 ($40 for eligible Go5G Plus and Magenta Max mobile customers)
|72-245Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.4
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|Fixed wireless
|$50-$70 ($35-$45 with qualifying Verizon 5G mobile plans)
|50-1,000Mbps
|None
|None
|None
|7.2
|
Xfinity
Read full review
|Cable
|$25-$100
|150-2,000Mbps
|$15-$25 (optional)
|None
|1 year on some plans
|7
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What's the cheapest internet plan in Waterbury?
|Provider
|Starting monthly price
|Max download speed
|Monthly equipment fee
|
Xfinity Connect
Read full review
|$25
|150Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|
Xfinity Connect More
Read full review
|$35
|300Mbps
|$15 (optional)
|GoNetspeed 500
|$40
|500Mbps
|None
|Optimum
|$40
|300Mbps
|None
|
Frontier Fiber 500
Read full review
|$45
|500Mbps
|None
|
Cox 100
Read full review
|$50
|100Mbps
|None
|
Verizon 5G Home Internet
Read full review
|$50 ($35 with eligible mobile plan)
|300Mbps
|None
|
T-Mobile Home Internet
Read full review
|$60 ($40 with eligible mobile plan)
|245Mbps
|None
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
How to find internet deals and promotions in Waterbury
The best internet deals and top promotions in Waterbury depend on what discounts are available during that period. Most deals are short-lived, but we look frequently for the latest offers.
Waterbury internet providers, such as Xfinity, Cox and Optimum, may offer lower introductory pricing or streaming add-ons for a limited time. Others, however, such as Frontier and Verizon, run the same standard pricing year-round.
For a more extensive list of promos, check out our guide to the best internet deals.
Fastest internet plans in Waterbury
|Provider
|Starting price
|Max download speed
|Max upload speed
|Data cap
|Connection type
|Optimum 8 Gig
|$280
|8,000Mbps
|8,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Frontier Fiber 5 Gig
Read full review
|$155
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Optimum 5 Gig
|$180
|5,000Mbps
|5,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Cox 2 Gig
Read full review
|$150
|2,000Mbps
|100Mbps
|1.25TB
|Cable
|
Frontier Fiber 2 Gig
Read full review
|$100
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|GoNetspeed 2000
|$100
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|Optimum 2 Gig
|$120
|2,000Mbps
|2,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Xfinity Gigabit X2
Read full review
|$100
|2,000Mbps
|200Mbps
|None
|Cable
|
Xfinity Gigabit Extra
Read full review
|$80
|1,200Mbps
|35Mbps
|None
|Cable
|
Cox 1 Gig
Read full review
|$110
|1,000Mbps
|100Mbps
|1.25TB
|Cable
|
Frontier Fiber 1 Gig
Read full review
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|GoNetspeed 1000
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|1,000Mbps
|None
|Fiber
|
Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet
Read full review
|$70 ($45 with eligible mobile plan)
|1,000Mbps
|75Mbps
|None
|Fixed wireless
|
Xfinity Gigabit
Read full review
|$60
|1,000Mbps
|20Mbps
|None
|Cable
|Optimum 1 Gig
|$80
|940Mbps
|940Mbps
|None
|Fiber
Source: CNET analysis of provider data.
What's a good internet speed?
Most internet connection plans can now handle basic productivity and communication tasks. If you're looking for an internet plan that can accommodate videoconferencing, streaming video, or gaming, you'll have a better experience with a more robust connection. Here's an overview of the recommended minimum download speeds for various applications, according to the FCC. Note that these are only guidelines -- and that internet speed, service and performance vary by connection type, provider and address.
For more information, refer to our guide to how much internet speed you really need.
- 0 to 5Mbps allows you to tackle the basics: browsing the internet, sending and receiving email, streaming low-quality video.
- 5 to 40Mbps gives you higher-quality video streaming and videoconferencing.
- 40 to 100Mbps should give one user sufficient bandwidth to satisfy the demands of modern telecommuting, video streaming and online gaming.
- 100 to 500Mbps allows one to two users to simultaneously engage in high-bandwidth activities like videoconferencing, streaming and online gaming.
- 500 to 1,000Mbps allows three or more users to engage in high-bandwidth activities at the same time.
How CNET chose the best internet providers in Waterbury
Internet service providers are numerous and regional. Unlike with the latest smartphone, laptop, router or kitchen tool, it’s impractical to personally test every ISP in a given city. So what’s our approach? We start by researching the pricing, availability and speed information, drawing on our own historical ISP data, the provider sites and mapping information at FCC.gov.
But it doesn’t end there. We go to the FCC’s website to check our data and ensure we consider every ISP that provides service in an area. We also input local addresses on provider websites to find specific options for residents. We look at sources, including the American Customer Satisfaction Index and J.D. Power, to evaluate how happy customers are with an ISP’s service. ISP plans and prices are subject to frequent changes; all information provided is accurate as of publication.
Once we have this localized information, we ask three main questions:
- Does the provider offer access to reasonably fast internet speeds?
- Do customers get decent value for what they’re paying?
- Are customers happy with their service?
Though the answers to those questions are often layered and complex, the providers who come closest to "yes" on all three are the ones we recommend. When selecting the cheapest internet service, we look for the plans with the lowest monthly fee, though we also factor in things like price increases, equipment fees and contracts. Choosing the fastest internet service is relatively straightforward. We look at advertised upload and download speeds and also consider real-world speed data from sources like Ookla and FCC reports.
To explore our process in more depth, visit our how we test ISPs page.
Internet providers in Waterbury FAQ
What is the best internet service provider in Waterbury?
Thanks to its symmetrical speeds, fast connectivity and low prices for home broadband, Frontier Fiber is our pick for internet service in Waterbury. Frontier Fiber also comes with no data caps, monthly equipment fees or required contracts.
Is fiber internet available in Waterbury?
The FCC reports that 55% of Waterbury households can access fiber internet, with Frontier Fiber, GoNetspeed and Optimum offering the largest fiber networks in the area.
What is the cheapest internet provider in Waterbury?
Xfinity Connect is the cheapest plan for residential internet in Waterbury. It costs only $25 per month, and customers can reach download speeds up to 150 megabits per second.
Which internet provider in Waterbury offers the fastest plan?
Though Optimum offers the fastest speed in Waterbury (8,000Mbps), it isn't available to most homes. Frontier Fiber offers the second-fastest plan in the area: 5,000Mbps for $155 per month.
